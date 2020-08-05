Embraer Earnings Results 2nd Quarter 2020

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered four commercial jets and 13 executive jets (nine light / four large) in 2Q20, and the Company's firm order backlog at the end of 2Q20 was US$ 15.4 billion ;



; Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ (140.5) million and US$ (120.4) million , respectively, negatively impacted by weak Commercial Aviation results, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of -26.2%% and adjusted EBITDA margin of -22.4%;



and , respectively, negatively impacted by weak Commercial Aviation results, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of -26.2%% and adjusted EBITDA margin of -22.4%; The 2Q20 results include total net negative non-cash special items of US$ 202 million : 1) additional negative provisions for expected credit losses during the Covid-19 pandemic of US$ 16.1 million , 2) an impairment loss on the Commercial Aviation business unit of US$ 91.1 million , 3) recognition of previous period depreciation and amortization expense in the Commercial Aviation business of US$ 101.2 million , and 4) a positive valuation mark to market of US$ 6.5 million on the Company's stake in Republic Airways shares;



: 1) additional negative provisions for expected credit losses during the Covid-19 pandemic of , 2) an impairment loss on the Commercial Aviation business unit of , 3) recognition of previous period depreciation and amortization expense in the Commercial Aviation business of , and 4) a positive valuation mark to market of on the Company's stake in Republic Airways shares; 2Q20 adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) was US$ (198.8) million , with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (1.08) ;



, with Adjusted loss per ADS of ; Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (476.2) million in 2Q20, still affected by working capital needs in Commercial Aviation, but an improvement versus the US$ (676.5) million usage of free cash flow reported in 1Q20, due to several initiatives to reduce investments, control working capital, and minimize fixed costs;



in 2Q20, still affected by working capital needs in Commercial Aviation, but an improvement versus the usage of free cash flow reported in 1Q20, due to several initiatives to reduce investments, control working capital, and minimize fixed costs; Embraer's liquidity remains solid as the Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2.0 billion and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards. The Company also finalized the terms of contracts for working capital and export financing with export credit agencies in Brazil and the United States and private and public banks, adding a total of up to US$ 700 million to its total liquidity. Disbursements of these new financing lines are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 reinforcing Embraer's cash position in the second half of 2020 and into 2021;



and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards. The Company also finalized the terms of contracts for working capital and export financing with export credit agencies in and and private and public banks, adding a total of up to to its total liquidity. Disbursements of these new financing lines are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020 reinforcing Embraer's cash position in the second half of 2020 and into 2021; Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and deliveries guidance for the Company's 2020 results remains suspended at this point.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

1Q20 2Q19 2Q20 YTD20 Revenue 633.8 1,378.7 537.2 1,171.0 EBIT (46.9) 26.6 (342.4) (389.3) EBIT margin % -7.4% 1.9% -63.7% -33.2% Adjusted EBIT 8.7 26.6 (140.5) (131.8) Adjusted EBIT margin % 1.4% 1.9% -26.2% -11.3% EBITDA 9.3 67.0 (221.1) (211.7) EBITDA margin % 1.5% 4.9% -41.2% -18.1% Adjusted EBITDA 64.9 67.0 (120.4) (55.4) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 10.2% 4.9% -22.4% -4.7% Adjusted net income (Loss) (104.0) (13.9) (198.8) (302.8) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.5651) (0.0756) (1.0801) (1.645) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (292.0) 7.2 (315.3) (607.3) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (1.5867) 0.0391 (1.7131) (3.2996) Adjusted free cash flow (676.5) 1.5 (476.2) (1,152.6) Net debt (1,331.6) (1,090.3) (1,800.7) (1,800.7)

