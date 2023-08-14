EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 2nd QUARTER 2023

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

14 Aug, 2023, 08:08 ET

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its SECOND Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Embraer delivered 47 jets in the second quarter, of which 17 commercial aircraft and 30 executive jets (19 light and 11 mid-size). A strong increase of 47% in total deliveries compared to 2Q22. 
  • Revenues reached US$ 1,292 million in the quarter (27% higher than 2Q22 and 80% higher than 1Q23). In Commercial Aviation it represented a double-digit growth of 57% and in Executive Aviation 42% YoY.
  • Adjusted EBIT of 7.7% compared to 8.0% in 2Q22 due to different revenue mix, in line with company expectation.
  • Firm order backlog ended 2Q23 at US$ 17.3 billion stable QoQ, with higher in Executive Aviation with strong sales performance in the segment.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 2Q23 was close to breakeven, with cash consumption of US$ 10.7 million, in preparation for higher deliveries in the coming quarters.
  • Successful Liability Management efforts with gross debt reduction of US$ 500 million and maturity increase.
  • Operational and financial guidance for 2023 unchanged.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

Investor Relations

Leonardo Shinohara, Eliane Fanis, Viviane Pinheiro and Marcelo Cuperman.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q23 Results on:

Monday, Aug 14, 2023

ENGLISH: 09:00 AM (NY Time) / 10:00 AM (SP Time).
Access Link: [mzgroup.zoom.us]
ID: 898 3451 3771
Password: 421870

To participate by Phone:

  • From U.S.: +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 or 833 928 4609 (Toll-Free).
  • From Brazil: +55 11 4632 2236 ou +55 11 4632 2237 ou 0800 761 4138 (Toll-Free).

We recommend you call 15 minutes in advance.

THE CONFERENCE CALL WILL ALSO BE BROADCASTED LIVE OVER THE WEB, AT THE ADDRESS: https://ri.embraer.com.br/

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

