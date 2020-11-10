Embraer Earnings Results: 3rd Quarter 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

Embraer delivered 7 commercial jets and 21 executive jets (19 light / 2 large) in 3Q20, and the Company's firm order backlog at the end of the quarter was US$ 15.1 billion ;

; Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ (45.3) million and US$ (0.6) million , respectively, negatively impacted by weak Commercial Aviation results, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of -6.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin of -0.1%;

and , respectively, negatively impacted by weak Commercial Aviation results, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of -6.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin of -0.1%; The 3Q20 results include total net positive special items of US$ 7.6 million : 1) restructuring expenses of US$ 54.0 million related to the voluntary and non-voluntary dismissal programs announced in September, 2) negative provisions for expected credit losses during the Covid-19 pandemic of US$ 13.0 million , 3) reversal of previous impairment in the Executive Jets business which positively impacted results by US$ 15.9 million , and 4) reversal of previous impairment in the Commercial Aviation business which positively impacted results by US$ 58.7 million ;

: 1) restructuring expenses of related to the voluntary and non-voluntary dismissal programs announced in September, 2) negative provisions for expected credit losses during the Covid-19 pandemic of , 3) reversal of previous impairment in the Executive Jets business which positively impacted results by , and 4) reversal of previous impairment in the Commercial Aviation business which positively impacted results by ; Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 3Q20 was US$ (148.3) million , with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.81) ;

, with Adjusted loss per ADS of ; Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (566.5) million in 3Q20, still affected by working capital increases (particularly higher inventories) largely in Commercial Aviation;

in 3Q20, still affected by working capital increases (particularly higher inventories) largely in Commercial Aviation; Embraer's liquidity remains solid as the Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2.2 billion , higher than the US$ 2.0 billion in cash at the end of 2Q20 despite the negative free cash flow in 3Q20. The Company successfully issued US$ 750 million in bonds with maturity in 2028, using US$ 250 million of the proceeds to prepay portions of its 2022 and 2023 bonds, while adding US$ 500 million in liquidity. Embraer's liability management during 3Q20 resulted in the average debt maturity increasing from 3.8 to 4.5 years;

, higher than the in cash at the end of 2Q20 despite the negative free cash flow in 3Q20. The Company successfully issued in bonds with maturity in 2028, using of the proceeds to prepay portions of its 2022 and 2023 bonds, while adding in liquidity. Embraer's liability management during 3Q20 resulted in the average debt maturity increasing from 3.8 to 4.5 years; Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and deliveries guidance for the Company's 2020 results remains suspended at this point.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS



in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

2Q20 3Q19 3Q20 YTD20 Revenue 537.2 1,175.6 758.7 1,929.7 EBIT (342.4) (20.8) (37.7) (427.1) EBIT margin % -63.7% -1.8% -5.0% -22.1% Adjusted EBIT (140.5) (20.8) (45.3) (177.2) Adjusted EBIT margin % -26.2% -1.8% -6.0% -9.2% EBITDA (221.1) 18.2 (0.6) (212.4) EBITDA margin % -41.2% 1.5% -0.1% -11.0% Adjusted EBITDA (120.4) 18.2 (8.2) (63.7) Adjusted EBITDA margin % -22.4% 1.5% -1.1% -3.3% Adjusted net income (Loss) 2 (198.8) (48.4) (148.3) (451.1) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (1.0801) (0.2631) (0.8058) (2.4510) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (315.3) (77.2) (121.2) (728.6) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (1.7131) (0.4197) (0.6585) (3.9587) Adjusted free cash flow (472.2) (257.4) (566.5) (1,715.2) Net debt (1,800.7) (1,347.2) (2,365.1) (2,365.1)

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 11) 3040-6874

[email protected]

ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 3Q20 Results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM (SP) / 9:00 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br

Conference ID: EMBRAER

Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942

Telephones U.K.: +44 20 3795-9972

Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 4210-1803 / +55 (11) 3181-8565

