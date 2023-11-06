EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 3rd QUARTER 2023

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

06 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Embraer delivered 43 jets in the third quarter, of which 15 commercial aircraft and 28 executive jets (19 light and 9 mid-size). The total number of deliveries represent an increase of 30% compared to 3Q22 and an increase of 33% Year to Date (YTD) from 105 versus 79 aircraft.
  • Revenues reached US$ 1,284 million in the quarter (38% higher than 3Q22 and equal to 2Q23). YTD revenues represent an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year. All Business Units had higher revenues and volumes Year over Year (YoY) and YTD, with the main highlight being Commercial Aviation representing a strong growth of 68% YoY and 52% YTD.
  • Adjusted EBIT of 7.8% compared to 5.4% in 3Q22 due to higher volumes in all business units.
  • Firm order backlog ended 3Q23 at US$ 17.8 billion, the highest level in one year, driven by higher sales in Commercial Aviation. Commercial Aviation backlog rose from US$ 8 billion to US$ 8.6 billion compared to 2Q23, with 42 aircraft sold in 2023. Services & Support reached US$ 2.8 billion in the quarter, the highest volume ever recorded in the business unit. Executive Aviation strong backlog at US$ 4.3 billion highlights its sustained demand backlog.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 3Q23 of US$ 44.0 million pointing to a strong cash generation in the 4Q23 due to higher deliveries.
  • Successful conclusion of Liability Management, extending the average loan maturity to 4.8 years.
  • Operational and financial guidance for 2023 remains unchanged.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

Investor Relations
Leonardo Shinohara, Patricia Mc Knight, Viviane Pinheiro, Eliane Fanis and Marcelo Cuperman.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 3Q23 Results on:

Monday, Nov 6, 2023

ENGLISH: 08:00 AM (NY Time) / 10:00 AM (SP Time).

Click here to access the webcast link  https://choruscall.com.br/embraer/3q23.htm [choruscall.com.br]

To participate by phone call:
U.S.: Dial in +1 412 717-9627 or Toll Free: +1 844 204-8942
Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 or +55 11 4090-1621
UK: +44 20 3795 9972
Web Phone:  https://hdbr.choruscall.com/?passcode=6879074&h=true&info=company&r=true [hdbr.choruscall.com]  

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Embraer deliveries increase by 30% to 43 aircraft in 3Q23

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 43 jets in 3Q23, an increase of 30% compared to 3Q22 when 33 aircraft were delivered. Commercial Aviation...

SkyWest Orders 19 Embraer E175 Aircraft for Operation with United Airlines

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) has agreed to the sale of 19 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) for operation in the United Airlines (NYSE: ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.