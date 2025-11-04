EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 3rd QUARTER 2025

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

2025 Guidance re-iterated. From an operations point of view, the company estimates Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft , and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155 aircraft . From a financial point of view, revenues in the US$7.0 to US$7.5 billion range , adjusted EBIT margin between 7.5% and 8.3% , and adjusted free cash flow of US$200 million or higher for the year.

S&P upgraded our credit rating from "BBB-" to "BBB" (2 notches above IG threshold) and, in addition, Fitch Ratings and Moody's revised their outlook for the company from stable to positive ("BBB-" and "Baa3" ratings or 1 notch above IG threshold).

Revenues totaled US$2,004 million in 3Q25 – all time high 3rd quarter – +18% yoy. Highlights for Commercial Aviation and Defense & Security revenues with +31% and +27% yoy growth.

Adjusted EBIT reached US$172.0 million with an +8.6% margin in 3Q25 (+17.6% in 3Q24; +8.7% ex Boeing agreement). U.S. import tariffs totalled US$17 million during the quarter (85bp); US$ 27 million year-to-date.

Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$300.3 million during the period because of higher number of aircraft delivered and lower accounts receivables.

Embraer delivered 62 aircraft in 3Q25, of which 20 were commercial jets (13 E2s and 7 E1s), 41 were executive jets (23 light and 18 medium) while 1 was defense (KC-390 Millennium); +5% versus 59 aircraft delivered yoy.

Firm order backlog of US$31.3 billion in 3Q25 – an all-time high.

