EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 4th QUARTER 2023 and FISCAL YEAR 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 75 jets in 4Q23 , of which 25 were commercial aircraft, 49 were executive jets (30 light and 19 medium) and 1 was a military C-390 . In 2023 , the company delivered a total of 181 jets , of which 64 were commercial aircraft, 115 were executive jets (74 light and 41 medium) and 2 were military C-390 . Embraer's deliveries increased 13% year-on-year (yoy) when compared to the 160 jets in 2022. The company continues to face supply chain delays which have negatively impacted 2023 results.

Revenues totaled US$1,975 million in 4Q23 and US$5,269 million in 2023, in line with company guidance and 16% higher than in 2022. All business units had double digit revenues and volumes growth yoy; Defense which posted 25% growth was the highlight, followed closely by Commercial Aviation with 20%.

Adjusted EBIT reached US$181.7 million in 4Q23, with adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins of 9.2% and 12.8%, respectively. In 2023, the company reported adjusted EBIT of US$350.0 million, with adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins of 6.6% and 10.7%, meeting guidance for the year driven by volume, enterprise and tax efficiencies.

Adjusted free cash flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 4Q23 was US$684.0 million, and propped full year FCF to US$318.3 million, which surpassed guidance driven by strong sales pre-down payments (PDPs).

S&P Global Ratings raised Embraer to investment grade (IG) while Moody's upgraded to Ba1 (one notch below IG). Meanwhile, Fitch, which rates the company BB+ (one notch below IG), revised the company´s outlook to positive.

Guidance for 2024: Commercial Aviation deliveries between 72 and 80 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 125 and 135 aircraft. Total company revenues in a US$6.0 to US$6.4 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%, and adjusted free cash flow of US$220 million or higher for the year.

