Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2022

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces the filing of its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The report is available on the internet websites: SEC (www.sec.gov), Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission or CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), Embraer Investor Relations (ri.embraer.com.br).

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain a hardcopy of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.