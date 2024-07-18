Embraer increased deliveries 88% quarter on quarter in 2Q24 and backlog totaled US$21.1bn - a 7-year high
- Commercial deliveries soared circa 170% sequentially while Executive Jets grew 50%
- US$21.1 bn company wide backlog up more than 20% annually
- 20 E2 jets order from Mexicana de Aviación
- 2nd C-390 Millennium aircraft delivered to Portugal
SÃO PAULO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 47 jets in 2Q24, an 88% increase compared to the previous quarter (qoq), when 25 jets were delivered. The company's overall backlog ended at US$21.1 billion, more than 20% higher annually (yoy) and a 7-year high. Commercial Aviation was the highlight of the quarter with 19 jets deliveries – or circa 170% more qoq (7 jets in 1Q24). Meanwhile, Executive Jets delivered a solid performance with 27 aircraft (18 in 1Q24) while Defense delivered one multi-mission airlift C-390 Millennium.
|
Deliveries by Segment
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
2Q23
|
1H24
|
1H23
|
2024 Guidance
|
Executive Aviation
|
27
|
18
|
30
|
45
|
38
|
125-135
|
Phenom 100
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Phenom 300
|
18
|
10
|
18
|
28
|
22
|
Light Jets
|
20
|
11
|
19
|
31
|
25
|
Praetor 500
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
Praetor 600
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
Medium Jets
|
7
|
7
|
11
|
14
|
13
|
Commercial Aviation
|
19
|
7
|
17
|
26
|
24
|
72-80
|
E195-E2
|
7
|
4
|
7
|
11
|
12
|
E190-E2
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
E175
|
8
|
3
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
Total
|
46
|
25
|
47
|
71
|
62
|
197-215*
|
Defense & Security
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
C-390 Millennium
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
The company wide backlog reached US$21.1 billion in 2Q24 (or more than 20% higher yoy and marginally higher qoq). The biggest increase happened in Commercial Aviation (+US$227 million) while the biggest decreased occurred in Defense & Security (-US$251 million). The backlog for the other two businesses units increased marginally (+US$45 million).
|
Backlog by Segment - US$bn
|
2Q24
|
1Q24
|
qoq
|
2Q23
|
yoy
|
Commercial Aviation
|
11.3
|
11.1
|
2 %
|
8.0
|
40 %
|
Executive Jets
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
1 %
|
4.3
|
8 %
|
Services & Support
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
0 %
|
2.7
|
16 %
|
Defense & Security
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
-10 %
|
2.3
|
-5 %
|
Total
|
21.1
|
21.1
|
0 %
|
17.3
|
22 %
In Commercial Aviation, the backlog reached US$11.3 billion in 2Q24 (+2% qoq). The main highlight of the period was the order for 20 E2 jets by Mexicana de Aviación – Mexico's state-owned airline. The order includes 10 E190-E2 jets and another 10 E195-E2 jets, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2Q25. Other highlights were the delivery and start of operations of the first E190-E2 to Scoot – the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Furthermore, Embraer reached another important milestone: the delivery of its 1,800th E-Jet in May. The marquee aircraft was delivered to the leasing company Azorra and it will be operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines.
|
2Q24 Backlog - Commercial Aviation
|
Aircraft Type
|
Firm Orders
|
Deliveries
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
E195-E2
|
282
|
100
|
182
|
E190-E2
|
44
|
23
|
21
|
E175
|
943
|
764
|
179
|
Total
|
1,269
|
887
|
382
Executive Jets continued to seize great sales momentum in both fleet and retail markets, demonstrating solid delivery performance and maintaining a positive book-to-bill ratio. The backlog ended the period marginally up at US$ 4.6 billion in 2Q24 (+1% qoq).
The Services & Support unit continues to be one of the main drivers of Embraer's growth through a combination of operational excellence, customer experience and innovative solutions. Its backlog ended 2Q24 roughly unchanged at US$3.1 billion.
In Defense & Security, the highlight was the delivery of the 2nd C-390 Millennium to the Portuguese Air Force (FAP), in a ceremony held in Gavião Peixoto (SP), Brazil. In 2019, FAP ordered 5 KC-390s, including a comprehensive services and support package and a flight simulator. The 1st aircraft entered service in October 2023 at Beja Air Base. The selection of the C-390 by some countries in Europe has not yet been incorporated into the backlog, which represents a significant source of potential growth for the coming quarters. The backlog in Defense & Security decreased 10% qoq and reached US$2.1 billion in 2Q24.
Commercial Aviation aircraft backlog:
|
Customer (Country)
|
Firm Orders
|
Delivered
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
Embraer 195-E2
|
282
|
100
|
182
|
Azul (Brazil)
|
51
|
-
|
51
|
Porter (Canada)
|
75
|
36
|
39
|
Aercap (Ireland)
|
45
|
19
|
26
|
Azorra (USA)
|
23
|
5
|
18
|
Mexicana (Mexico)
|
10
|
-
|
10
|
Aircastle (USA)
|
23
|
14
|
9
|
Air Peace (Nigeria)
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
Binter Canarias (Spain)
|
16
|
10
|
6
|
Salam Air (Oman)
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
Luxair (Luxembourg)
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
ICBC (China)
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
Royal Jordanian (Jordanian)
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Helvetic (Switzerland)
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
Customer (Country)
|
Firm Orders
|
Delivered
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
Embraer 190-E2
|
44
|
23
|
21
|
Mexicana (Mexico)
|
10
|
-
|
10
|
Azorra (USA)
|
12
|
4
|
8
|
Aircastle (USA)
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Air Kiribati (Kiribati)
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Aercap (Ireland)
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
Helvetic (Switzerland)
|
8
|
8
|
-
|
Wideroe (Norway)
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
Placar Linhas Aéreas (Brazil)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Undisclosed
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Customer (Country)
|
Firm Orders
|
Delivered
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
EMBRAER 175
|
943
|
764
|
179
|
American Airlines (USA)
|
204
|
108
|
96
|
Republic Airlines (USA)
|
187
|
141
|
46
|
Skywest (USA)
|
228
|
207
|
21
|
Horizon Air / Alaska (USA)
|
50
|
44
|
6
|
Air Peace (Nigeria)
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
Undisclosed
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Overland Airways (Nigeria)
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
Air Canada (Canada)
|
15
|
15
|
-
|
Air Lease (USA)
|
8
|
8
|
-
|
Alitalia (Italy)
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
Belavia (Belarus)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
CIT (USA)
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
ECC Leasing (Ireland)*
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Flybe (UK)
|
11
|
11
|
-
|
Fuji Dream (Japan)
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
GECAS (USA)
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
KLM (The Netherlands)
|
17
|
17
|
-
|
LOT Polish (Poland)
|
12
|
12
|
-
|
Mauritania Airlines (Mauritania)
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
Mesa (USA)
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
NAC / Aldus (Ireland)
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
NAC / Jetscape (USA)
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
Northwest (USA)
|
36
|
36
|
-
|
Oman Air (Oman)
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
Royal Jordanian (Jordan)
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
Suzuyo (Japan)
|
11
|
11
|
-
|
TRIP (Brazil)
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
United Airlines (USA)
|
110
|
110
|
-
|
* Aircraft delivered by ECC Leasing: one to Air Caraibes
