Embraer increased deliveries 88% quarter on quarter in 2Q24 and backlog totaled US$21.1bn - a 7-year high

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

Jul 18, 2024, 21:59 ET

  • Commercial deliveries soared circa 170% sequentially while Executive Jets grew 50%
  • US$21.1 bn company wide backlog up more than 20% annually
  • 20 E2 jets order from Mexicana de Aviación
  • 2nd C-390 Millennium aircraft delivered to Portugal

SÃO PAULO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 47 jets in 2Q24, an 88% increase compared to the previous quarter (qoq), when 25 jets were delivered. The company's overall backlog ended at US$21.1 billion, more than 20% higher annually (yoy) and a 7-year high. Commercial Aviation was the highlight of the quarter with 19 jets deliveries – or circa 170% more qoq (7 jets in 1Q24). Meanwhile, Executive Jets delivered a solid performance with 27 aircraft (18 in 1Q24) while Defense delivered one multi-mission airlift C-390 Millennium.

Deliveries by Segment

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

2024 Guidance







Executive Aviation

27

18

30

45

38

125-135

Phenom 100

2

1

1

3

3

Phenom 300

18

10

18

28

22

Light Jets

20

11

19

31

25

Praetor 500

3

3

6

6

6

Praetor 600

4

4

5

8

7

Medium Jets

7

7

11

14

13







Commercial Aviation

19

7

17

26

24

72-80

E195-E2

7

4

7

11

12

E190-E2

4

-

-

4

-

E175

8

3

10

11

12







Total

46

25

47

71

62

197-215*







Defense & Security

1

-

1

1

1

C-390 Millennium

1

-

1

1

1

The company wide backlog reached US$21.1 billion in 2Q24 (or more than 20% higher yoy and marginally higher qoq). The biggest increase happened in Commercial Aviation (+US$227 million) while the biggest decreased occurred in Defense & Security (-US$251 million). The backlog for the other two businesses units increased marginally (+US$45 million).

Backlog by Segment - US$bn

2Q24

1Q24

qoq

2Q23

yoy






Commercial Aviation 

11.3

11.1

2 %

8.0

40 %

Executive Jets

4.6

4.6

1 %

4.3

8 %

Services & Support

3.1

3.1

0 %

2.7

16 %

Defense & Security

2.1

2.4

-10 %

2.3

-5 %






Total

21.1

21.1

0 %

17.3

22 %

In Commercial Aviation, the backlog reached US$11.3 billion in 2Q24 (+2% qoq). The main highlight of the period was the order for 20 E2 jets by Mexicana de Aviación – Mexico's state-owned airline. The order includes 10 E190-E2 jets and another 10 E195-E2 jets, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2Q25. Other highlights were the delivery and start of operations of the first E190-E2 to Scoot – the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Furthermore, Embraer reached another important milestone: the delivery of its 1,800th E-Jet in May. The marquee aircraft was delivered to the leasing company Azorra and it will be operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines.

2Q24 Backlog - Commercial Aviation 

Aircraft Type

Firm Orders

Deliveries

Firm Order Backlog

E195-E2

282

100

182

E190-E2

44

23

21

E175

943

764

179

Total

1,269

887

382

Executive Jets continued to seize great sales momentum in both fleet and retail markets, demonstrating solid delivery performance and maintaining a positive book-to-bill ratio. The backlog ended the period marginally up at US$ 4.6 billion in 2Q24 (+1% qoq).

The Services & Support unit continues to be one of the main drivers of Embraer's growth through a combination of operational excellence, customer experience and innovative solutions. Its backlog ended 2Q24 roughly unchanged at US$3.1 billion.

In Defense & Security, the highlight was the delivery of the 2nd C-390 Millennium to the Portuguese Air Force (FAP), in a ceremony held in Gavião Peixoto (SP), Brazil. In 2019, FAP ordered 5 KC-390s, including a comprehensive services and support package and a flight simulator. The 1st aircraft entered service in October 2023 at Beja Air Base. The selection of the C-390 by some countries in Europe has not yet been incorporated into the backlog, which represents a significant source of potential growth for the coming quarters. The backlog in Defense & Security decreased 10% qoq and reached US$2.1 billion in 2Q24.

Commercial Aviation aircraft backlog:

Customer (Country)

Firm Orders

Delivered

Firm Order Backlog

Embraer 195-E2

282

100

182

Azul (Brazil)

51

-

51

Porter (Canada)

75

36

39

Aercap (Ireland)

45

19

26

Azorra (USA)

23

5

18

Mexicana (Mexico)

10

-

10

Aircastle (USA)

23

14

9

Air Peace (Nigeria)

13

5

8

Binter Canarias (Spain)

16

10

6

Salam Air (Oman)

6

-

6

Luxair (Luxembourg)

4

-

4

ICBC (China)

10

7

3

Royal Jordanian (Jordanian)

2

-

2

Helvetic (Switzerland)

4

4

-

Customer (Country)

Firm Orders

Delivered

Firm Order Backlog

Embraer 190-E2

44

23

21

Mexicana (Mexico)

10

-

10

Azorra (USA)

12

4

8

Aircastle (USA)

2

-

2

Air Kiribati (Kiribati)

2

1

1

Aercap (Ireland)

5

5

-

Helvetic (Switzerland)

8

8

-

Wideroe (Norway)

3

3

-

Placar Linhas Aéreas (Brazil)

1

1

-

Undisclosed

1

1

-

Customer (Country)

Firm Orders

Delivered

Firm Order Backlog

EMBRAER 175

943

764

179

American Airlines (USA)

204

108

96

Republic Airlines (USA)

187

141

46

Skywest (USA)

228

207

21

Horizon Air / Alaska (USA)

50

44

6

Air Peace (Nigeria)

5

-

5

Undisclosed

4

-

4

Overland Airways (Nigeria)

3

2

1

Air Canada (Canada)

15

15

-

Air Lease (USA)

8

8

-

Alitalia (Italy)

2

2

-

Belavia (Belarus)

1

1

-

CIT (USA)

4

4

-

ECC Leasing (Ireland)*

1

1

-

Flybe (UK)

11

11

-

Fuji Dream (Japan)

2

2

-

GECAS (USA)

5

5

-

KLM (The Netherlands)

17

17

-

LOT Polish (Poland)

12

12

-

Mauritania Airlines (Mauritania)

2

2

-

Mesa (USA)

7

7

-

NAC / Aldus (Ireland)

2

2

-

NAC / Jetscape (USA)

4

4

-

Northwest (USA)

36

36

-

Oman Air (Oman)

5

5

-

Royal Jordanian (Jordan)

2

2

-

Suzuyo (Japan)

11

11

-

TRIP (Brazil)

5

5

-

United Airlines (USA)

110

110

-

* Aircraft delivered by ECC Leasing: one to Air Caraibes


SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Mexicana de Aviación Orders 20 Embraer E2 Aircraft

Mexicana de Aviación, Mexico's state-owned carrier, has ordered 20 Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) E2 aircraft. The deal is for 10 E190-E2 and 10...

EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 1st QUARTER 2024

EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its first Quarter 2024 Earnings Results. HIGHLIGHTS 2024 Guidance reiterated: Management believes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics