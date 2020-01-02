Embraer S.A. - Material Fact
Jan 02, 2020, 06:31 ET
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the Material Fact disclosed on January 24, 2019, whereby Embraer S.A. ("Company" or "Embraer") informed the execution of certain agreements with respect to the strategic partnership between the Company and The Boeing Company ("Boeing") ("Transaction"), as well as of the Material Fact disclosed on October 3, 2019, the Company informs its shareholders and the market that, on the date hereof, the internal carve-out of the Company's commercial aviation business was implemented by means of the contribution by Embraer, to the capital stock of Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A., of the net assets comprising assets, liabilities, properties, rights and obligations related to Embraer's commercial aviation business unit.
The consummation of the Transaction remains subject to (i) the approval by the European Commission and the Brazilian Antitrust Agency (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica – CADE); and (ii) the satisfaction of other customary conditions in similar transactions. Until such approvals are obtained and the other conditions are satisfied, there can be no assurance as to the consummation of the Transaction or the timing thereof. Embraer and Boeing will continue to endeavor their best efforts to close the Transaction as soon as possible.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any new relevant information concerning the Transaction.
São José dos Campos, January 1, 2020.
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
Share this article