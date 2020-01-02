Embraer S.A. - Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the Material Fact disclosed on January 24, 2019, whereby Embraer S.A. (" Company " or " Embraer ") informed the execution of certain agreements with respect to the strategic partnership between the Company and The Boeing Company (" Boeing ") (" Transaction "), as well as of the Material Fact disclosed on October 3, 2019, the Company informs its shareholders and the market that, on the date hereof, the internal carve-out of the Company's commercial aviation business was implemented by means of the contribution by Embraer, to the capital stock of Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A., of the net assets comprising assets, liabilities, properties, rights and obligations related to Embraer's commercial aviation business unit.

The consummation of the Transaction remains subject to (i) the approval by the European Commission and the Brazilian Antitrust Agency (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica – CADE); and (ii) the satisfaction of other customary conditions in similar transactions. Until such approvals are obtained and the other conditions are satisfied, there can be no assurance as to the consummation of the Transaction or the timing thereof. Embraer and Boeing will continue to endeavor their best efforts to close the Transaction as soon as possible.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any new relevant information concerning the Transaction.

São José dos Campos, January 1, 2020.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

