Embraer S.A. - Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (" Company ") (B3: EMBR3,NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, in view of the report published by Bloomberg.com today under the title "Embraer's Eve in $2 Billion Merger Talks with Zanite SPAC," informs its shareholders and the market that Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. (" EVE "), a subsidiary of the Company dedicated to the development of an urban air mobility system (" UAM "), has started negotiations related to a possible business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp. (" Zanite "), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The negotiations with Zanite are ongoing. The Company cannot predict if Eve will reach a definitive agreement or what will be the terms thereof.

The Company will keep the market informed of subsequent material developments in the context of such negotiations, to the extent imposed by applicable laws and stock exchange regulations.

June 10, 2021.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

