EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

Apr 09, 2019, 07:44 ET

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of the succession process started in March, Embraer announces that the name of Francisco Gomes Neto, current President of Marcopolo S.A., will be indicated to the Board of Directors to occupy the position of CEO and President of the Company at the first Embraer Board of Directors Meeting to occur after the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 22, 2019.

With a degree in Electrical Engineering with specialization in Business Administration and an MBA in Controllership and Finance, Francisco Gomes Neto developed his career in the automotive industry in CEO positions during the last 20 years in Brazil and the United States. Over the past three years, he acted as CEO of Grupo Marcopolo, in which he led the turnaround process of the company, generating strong sales growth and an increase in market value of the business. Previously, he was CEO Americas of the German company Mann + Hummel and President of Knorr Bremse (global leader in control systems for commercial vehicles), among other leadership positions.

After the AGM on the 22nd of this month Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva will act in the role of senior adviser to the Board of Directors during the integration process of the new President and in the monitoring of the separation of the assets and resources of the Commercial Aviation business until the closure of the strategic partnership with Boeing.

