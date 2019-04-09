EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market
Apr 09, 2019, 07:44 ET
SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of the succession process started in March, Embraer announces that the name of Francisco Gomes Neto, current President of Marcopolo S.A., will be indicated to the Board of Directors to occupy the position of CEO and President of the Company at the first Embraer Board of Directors Meeting to occur after the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 22, 2019.
With a degree in Electrical Engineering with specialization in Business Administration and an MBA in Controllership and Finance, Francisco Gomes Neto developed his career in the automotive industry in CEO positions during the last 20 years in Brazil and the United States. Over the past three years, he acted as CEO of Grupo Marcopolo, in which he led the turnaround process of the company, generating strong sales growth and an increase in market value of the business. Previously, he was CEO Americas of the German company Mann + Hummel and President of Knorr Bremse (global leader in control systems for commercial vehicles), among other leadership positions.
After the AGM on the 22nd of this month Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva will act in the role of senior adviser to the Board of Directors during the integration process of the new President and in the monitoring of the separation of the assets and resources of the Commercial Aviation business until the closure of the strategic partnership with Boeing.
Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado
Vice-President and Investors Relations Officer
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
Share this article