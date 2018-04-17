Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact

The Board of Directors of the Company elected today Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado, as an interim measure, for the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Investor Relations, replacing Filippo. Nelson will also accumulate his current institutional relations duties.

Nelson holds bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in engineering and has an MBA in business management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He has been with Embraer for 30 years, having started his career in the engineering department. He has occupied several executive positions for corporate functions, many of them in the financial area. Currently, Nelson is responsible for institutional relations and corporate communications activities.

Filippo, as an Executive Officer without specific designation, will assist management transition of the financial and investor relations area until May 11, 2018.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the significant contributions made by Filippo to the Company, wishing him success in his new professional challenges.

São Paulo, April 17, 2018.

José Antonio de Almeida Filippo

Executive Vice President

CFO & Investor Relations

