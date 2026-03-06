Embraer S.A. Announces MATERIAL FACT

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

Mar 06, 2026, 05:06 ET

SAO PAULO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBJ3, NYSE: EMBJ), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and CVM Resolution nº No. 44/2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the projections for 2026.

2026 GUIDANCE

Commercial Aviation deliveries

80-85

Executive Aviation deliveries

160-170

Consolidated revenues (US$ billion)

US$8.2 - US$8.5

Adjusted EBIT margin

8.7% - 9.3%

Free cash flow (US$ million)

US$200 or higher
 

These projections will be included in section 3 of the Company's Reference Form and will be available on the CVM website at http://www.cvm.gov.br/ and on the Company's website at http://ri.embraer.com.br/, within the legal deadline.

Embraer clarifies that the information disclosed in this material fact does not constitute a promise of performance, but rather reflects only the perception of the Company's management and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Projections take into account several factors, such as general economic, market and sector conditions that are beyond the Company's control and, therefore, may undergo changes that will be communicated diligently.

São José dos Campos, March 6, 2026

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Financial Vice-President and Investors Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Material Fact: Approval of "equity swap" derivative contracts

Embraer S.A. ("Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) informs its shareholders and the market that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on November 6, ...

Material Fact of Share Buyback Program

EMBRAER S.A. ("Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with article 157, §4 of Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Travel

Travel

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics