Embraer S.A. Announces MATERIAL FACT

SAO PAULO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (" Embraer " or " Company ") (B3: EMBJ3, NYSE: EMBJ), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and CVM Resolution nº No. 44/2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the projections for 2026.

2026 GUIDANCE Commercial Aviation deliveries 80-85 Executive Aviation deliveries 160-170 Consolidated revenues (US$ billion) US$8.2 - US$8.5 Adjusted EBIT margin 8.7% - 9.3% Free cash flow (US$ million) US$200 or higher

These projections will be included in section 3 of the Company's Reference Form and will be available on the CVM website at http://www.cvm.gov.br/ and on the Company's website at http://ri.embraer.com.br/, within the legal deadline.

Embraer clarifies that the information disclosed in this material fact does not constitute a promise of performance, but rather reflects only the perception of the Company's management and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Projections take into account several factors, such as general economic, market and sector conditions that are beyond the Company's control and, therefore, may undergo changes that will be communicated diligently.

São José dos Campos, March 6, 2026

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Financial Vice-President and Investors Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.