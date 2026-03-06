Embraer S.A. Announces MATERIAL FACT

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (B3: EMBJ3, NYSE: EMBJ) ("Company"), in accordance with article 157, §4 of Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), as well as under Resolution No. 44 of August 23, 2021, as amended, and Resolution CVM No. 77 of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 77"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

The share buyback program approved by the Board of Directors on November 6, 2025 ("Share Buyback Program"), has been completed as of this date, following the repurchase of all ordinary shares originally contemplated under the Share Buyback Program. The Share Buyback Program aimed at acquiring ordinary shares issued by the Company for holding in treasury, cancellation, or subsequent sale, as well as to meet commitments under share-based compensation plans. The Program was originally scheduled to last for 12 (twelve) months, ending on March 5, 2027, but has been terminated early on this date.

During the execution of the Share Buyback Program, 10.932.998 (ten million, nine hundred thirty-two thousand, nine hundred ninety-eight) ordinary shares issued by the Company were acquired, in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory limits, using exclusively available resources, as provided for in CVM Resolution 77. The Company reiterates that the transactions carried out under the Share Buyback Program did not impact on its shareholder structure or administrative organization and that its financial position remained compatible with the execution of the acquisitions, without prejudice to the fulfillment of obligations assumed with creditors.

The Company further informs that, the Equity Swap agreements entered with Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., in accordance with the Material Fact disclosed on November 6, 2025, were unwound on this date. The Equity Swap agreements were executed to mitigate fluctuations in the prices of shares issued by the Company, in view of future payments to be made by the Company within the scope of its long-term incentive plans, with a maximum exposure of up to 10,932,998 ordinary shares. The maximum term originally established for cash settlement was twelve (12) months from November 7, 2025, but have been settled early on this date.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

