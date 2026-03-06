EMBRAER EARNINGS RELEASE: 4Q25 & FY25
Mar 06, 2026, 06:57 ET
SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS 4Q25 & FY25 EARNINGS.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Guidance for 2026: From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft. From a financial point of view, revenues in the US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 8.7% and 9.3% (with 10% U.S. import tariffs), and adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$200 million or higher for the year.
- Revenues totaled US$2,652 million in 4Q25 and US$7,578 million in 2025 – highest annual level ever – +18% year over year (yoy) and above the high end of guidance. Highlights for Defense & Security and Executive Aviation revenues with +36% and +25% yoy growth.
- Adjusted EBIT reached US$230.9 million with an +8.7% margin in 4Q25. For the full year, the company reported adjusted EBIT of US$656.8 million with an +8.7% margin - both above guidance. In 2024, the company's adjusted EBIT ex Boeing reached US$558.2 million for an +8.7% margin. U.S. import tariffs totaled US$27 million during the quarter (102bp); and US$54 million for the full year.
- Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$738.3 million during the quarter and US$491.2 million in 2025, supported by higher number of aircraft delivered. Consequently, the company finished 2025 with US$109.3 million net cash position (w/o Eve).
- The liability management strategy implemented materially increased the company's (ex Eve) average loan maturity to 9.1 years in 4Q25 from 3.7 years in 4Q24.
- Embraer delivered 91 aircraft in 4Q25, of which 32 were commercial jets (18 E2s and 14 E1s), 53 were executive jets (28 light and 25 medium) while 6 were defense related (2 KC-390 Millennium and 4 A-29 Super Tucano). In 2025, the company delivered a total of 244 aircraft, of which 78 were commercial jets (44 E2s and 34 E1s), 155 were executive jets (86 light and 69 medium), 3 were multi-mission KC-390 Millennium and 8 were A-29 Super Tucano in Defense & Security; +18% versus the 206 aircraft delivered in 2024.
- Firm order backlog of US$31.6 billion in 4Q25 – an all-time high and more than 20% higher yoy. Highlight for Commercial Aviation 2.8x book-to-bill across the E175 and E2 platforms, which supported a +42% yoy increase in backlog. For more information please see our 4Q25 Backlog and Deliveries release.
