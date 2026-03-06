EMBRAER EARNINGS RELEASE: 4Q25 & FY25

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS 4Q25 & FY25 EARNINGS.

HIGHLIGHTS

Guidance for 2026: From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft. From a financial point of view, revenues in the US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 8.7% and 9.3% (with 10% U.S. import tariffs), and adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$200 million or higher for the year.

From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft. From a financial point of view, revenues in the US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between 8.7% and 9.3% (with 10% U.S. import tariffs), and adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$200 million or higher for the year. Revenues totaled US$2,652 million in 4Q25 and US$7,578 million in 2025 – highest annual level ever – +18% year over year (yoy) and above the high end of guidance . Highlights for Defense & Security and Executive Aviation revenues with +36% and +25% yoy growth.

totaled in and in – . Highlights for Defense & Security and Executive Aviation revenues with +36% and +25% yoy growth. Adjusted EBIT reached US$230.9 million with an +8.7% margin in 4Q25. For the full yea r, the company reported adjusted EBIT of US$656.8 million with an +8.7% margi n - both above guidance. In 2024, the company's adjusted EBIT ex Boeing reached US$558.2 million for an +8.7% margin. U.S. import tariffs totaled US$27 million during the quarter (102bp); and US$54 million for the full year.

reached with an r, the company reported adjusted EBIT of with an n - In 2024, the company's adjusted EBIT ex Boeing reached US$558.2 million for an +8.7% margin. U.S. import tariffs totaled US$27 million during the quarter (102bp); and US$54 million for the full year. Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$738.3 million during the quarter and US$491.2 million in 2025 , supported by higher number of aircraft delivered. Consequently, the company finished 2025 with US$109.3 million net cash position (w/o Eve).

and , supported by higher number of aircraft delivered. Consequently, the company finished 2025 with US$109.3 million net cash position (w/o Eve). The liability management strategy implemented materially increased the company's (ex Eve) average loan maturity to 9.1 years in 4Q25 from 3.7 years in 4Q24.

from 3.7 years in 4Q24. Embraer delivered 91 aircraft in 4Q25 , of which 32 were commercial jets (18 E2s and 14 E1s), 53 were executive jets (28 light and 25 medium) while 6 were defense related (2 KC-390 Millennium and 4 A-29 Super Tucano). In 2025, the company delivered a total of 244 aircraft , of which 78 were commercial jets (44 E2s and 34 E1s), 155 were executive jets (86 light and 69 medium), 3 were multi-mission KC-390 Millennium and 8 were A-29 Super Tucano in Defense & Security; +18% versus the 206 aircraft delivered in 2024.

in , of which (18 E2s and 14 E1s), (28 light and 25 medium) while related (2 KC-390 Millennium and 4 A-29 Super Tucano). In the company delivered a total of , of which (44 E2s and 34 E1s), (86 light and 69 medium), in Defense & Security; +18% versus the 206 aircraft delivered in 2024. Firm order backlog of US$31.6 billion in 4Q25 – an all-time high and more than 20% higher yoy. Highlight for Commercial Aviation 2.8x book-to-bill across the E175 and E2 platforms, which supported a +42% yoy increase in backlog. For more information please see our 4Q25 Backlog and Deliveries release.

– an all-time high and more than 20% higher yoy. Highlight for across the E175 and E2 platforms, which supported a +42% yoy increase in backlog. For more information please see our To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here .

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 4Q25 & FY25 results on:

Friday, March 6, 2026

ENGLISH: 7:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).

Translation to Portuguese.

To access the webcast click here .

Zoom webinar: 811 2881 8474

We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.