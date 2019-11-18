EMBRAER S.A.: CIAF Leasing Signs Order with Embraer for Three E190 Jets

DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer and Cairo-based CIAF Leasing have signed a firm order for three E190 aircraft. The deal has a value of USD 161.4 million at current list prices and will be added to Embraer's fourth quarter backlog.

The three new aircraft will join CIAF's existing fleet of three E170s, two of which are on lease with Jasmin Airways, the other with Air Cairo. CIAF are also due to receive two E195s in mid-November.

Dr. Hassan Mohamed, Chairman and CEO of CIAF Leasing said, "The three new E190s will be an excellent addition to our growing fleet of Embraer E-Jets. With a fleet of E170s, E190s, and E195s, CIAF will have the flexibility to offer to both our wet and dry lease customers a service that fits their needs exactly."

Raul Villaron, Vice President Sales, Africa and Middle East, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, "CIAF is rapidly increasing its footprint in both wet and dry leasing with the addition of further aircraft to their fleet and the establishment of their own AOC (Air Operator Certificate) in June this year. It's a pleasure to work with an organisation that's going from strength to strength by exploiting the benefits a family of aircraft can provide."

All three aircraft will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020, in a new livery showing off CIAF's new visual identity.

Embraer is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft up to 150 seats with more than 100 customers across the world. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,500 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleets of 80 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline network carriers.

