EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer and Binter Sign an Order for Two Additional E195-E2s

PARIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer announced today, at the 53rd International Paris Air Show, that it has signed a contract with Binter, of Spain, for two additional E195-E2s, confirming purchase rights from the original contract, signed in 2018. The two new E195-E2s will be included in Embraer's 2019 second-quarter backlog and have a value of USD 141.8 million, based on Embraer's current list prices. The airline is celebrating 30 years of operations in 2019.

"We are extremely proud that Binter is reinforcing its commitment to the E2 program and has confirmed these new acquisitions even before the first E195-E2 delivery to the airline. We wish continued success to Binter as it modernizes its fleet and continues to expand into new international markets in Europe and Africa", said Martyn Holmes, Vice President, Europe, Russia & Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Binter will receive its first E195-E2 jet in the second half of 2019, becoming the first European customer of the E-Jets E2's largest model. The airline is configuring the aircraft with 132 seats in a very comfortable single-class layout.

"We are pleased to confirm the firm order for these two additional Embraer E195-E2s," said Binter's Vice President, Rodolfo Núñez. "We know that the E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft model for our operations, and, with typical Embraer efficiency, Type Certification was exactly on schedule. This along with fuel burn and other performance indicators being even better than originally expected, we have total confidence in placing this new firm order."

Embraer is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft up to 150 seats with more than 100 customers from all over the world. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,500 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 75 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.

