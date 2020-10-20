EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Seven Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q20

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3) delivered a total of 28 jets in the third quarter of 2020, of which seven were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (19 light and 2 large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 15.1 billion. See details below:

Deliveries by Segment 3Q20 2020





Commercial Aviation 7 16 EMBRAER 175 (E175) 6 11 EMBRAER 190 (E190) 1 1 EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2) - 3 EMBRAER 195-E2 (E190-E2) - 1





Executive Aviation 21 43 Phenom 100 3 5 Phenom 300 16 28 Light Jets 19 33 Legacy 650 - 1 Praetor 500 2 4 Praetor 600 - 5 Large Jets 2 10





TOTAL 28 59

During the 3Q, Embraer Executive Jets reached the milestone of the 250th business jet in operation in Latin America with the delivery of a Phenom 100EV and a Phenom 300E to two separate Brazilian customers. In the same period, Embraer Executive Jets delivered the first Phenom 300E with the new Bossa Nova interior to Joe Howley, co-founder of Patient Airlift Services (PALS).

Also in the third quarter, Helvetic Airways signed a commitment to convert four of their remaining firm orders to the larger E195-E2 aircraft. The original order, for 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12, and conversion rights to E195-E2, was announced in September 2018. Embraer has so far delivered five E190-E2s to Helvetic Airways, and all deliveries of the remaining seven aircraft, including the four E195-E2s, will be completed before the end of 2021. In addition, during the period Bamboo Airways, from Vietnam, received and started operations with two first generation used E195 aircraft.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (September 30, 2020) Aircraft Type Firm Orders Options Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E170 191 - 191 - E175 798 291 645 153 E190 568 - 565 3 E195 172 - 172 - 190-E2 22 63 14 8 195-E2 151 47 8 143 Total 1,902 401 1,595 307 Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).







Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

PRESS OFFICES:



Headquarters (Brazil)



Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Cell: +55 11 98890 7777

Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984



North America



Alyssa Ten Eyck

[email protected]

Cell: +1 954 383 0460

Tel.: +1 954 359 3847



Europe, Middle East and Africa



Guy Douglas

[email protected]

Cell: +31 (0)657120121

Tell: +31 (0)202158109



China

Shen Shimeng

[email protected]

Cell: +86 185 1929 5687

Tel.: +86 10 6502-8205

Asia Pacific



Nilma Missir-Boissac

[email protected]

Cell: +65 9012 8428

Tel.: +65 6305 9955

SOURCE Embraer S.A.