Embraer S.A.: Material Fact

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the Material Fact of December 20, 2018, Embraer S.A. (" Company ") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, on December 21, 2018, the Chair of the Federal Court of Appeals (3rd Region) revoked the injunction granted in the Public Civil Action n. 5031433-18.2018.4.03.6100, filed before the 24th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo (" Public Civil Action ").

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on any material developments related to the Public Civil Action.

