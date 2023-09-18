Embraer S.A.: MATERIAL FACT

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

18 Sep, 2023, 18:57 ET

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) ("Companhia"), in attention to Resolution CVM nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that today was signed the Quota Purchase and Sale Agreement related to the transaction ("Agreement") between its subsidiary, Tempest Serviços de Informática S.A. ("Tempest") and Serasa S.A. ("Serasa Experian"), for the sale of AllowMe Tecnologias Ltda. ("AllowMe"), a business unit of Tempest dedicated to develop anti-fraud software to Serasa Experian ("Transaction").

The Parties agreed on a sale price of approximately US$45 million, to be paid in cash on the closing date of the Transaction, subject to subsequent adjustments subject to the terms of the Agreement.

The Transaction is in line with the Company's long-term strategy of consistent focus and growth in the cybersecurity market through Tempest.

The closing of the Transaction depends on the satisfaction of the usual conditions precedent for this type of operation. The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the development of the Transaction.

São José dos Campos, September 18, 2023

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President and CFO

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

