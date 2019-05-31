Embraer S.A.: Notice to the Market

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3;NYSE: ERJ) (the " Company ") informs that it has filed with the Brazilian Securities regulator (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários – CVM) its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2019, according to Brazilian securities regulations, on form ITR, for the first quarter of 2019.

A free translation in English is available on the Internet on the websites of the Company (ri.embraer.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).

For further information, please contact:

Phone: +55-11-3040-9518

Endereço: SP Corporate Towers

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1.909 - Torre Norte 14º andar

Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo - SP, 04543-907 - Brazil

E-mail: investor.relations@embraer.com.br

http://ri.embraer.com.br

Contacts:

Eduardo Couto

Christopher Thornsberry

Caio Pinez

Nádia Santos

Paulo Ferreira

Viviane Pinheiro

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

