EMBRAER S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017.

The report is available on the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on Embraer's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.embraer.com.br.