EMBRAER S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017

Embraer S.A.

Mar 23, 2018, 08:03 ET

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017.

The report is available on the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on Embraer's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.embraer.com.br.

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.

For further information, please contact: 
Phone: +55-11-3040-9518
Endereço: SP Corporate Towers – Torre Norte 14º andar - Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1909 - Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo - SP, 04543-907
E-mail: investor.relations@embraer.com.br 
http://ri.embraer.com.br 

Contacts:
Eduardo Couto – Head of Investor Relations

Caio Pinez
Christopher Thornsberry
Nádia Santos
Paulo Ferreira
Viviane Pinheiro

