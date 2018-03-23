EMBRAER S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2017.
The report is available on the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on Embraer's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.embraer.com.br.
Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.
