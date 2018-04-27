EMBRAER S.A. Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

In 1Q18, Embraer delivered 14 commercial and 11 executive (8 light and 3 large) jets, which was down from the 18 commercial and 15 executive (11 light and 4 large) jets in 1Q17;

The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q18, which now includes contracts of the newly created Services & Support segment, was US$ 19.5 billion ;

; Reported EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q18 were US$ 26.4 million and US$ 89.5 million , respectively, yielding margins of 2.7% and 9.0%. There were no special items booked in 1Q18 results;

and , respectively, yielding margins of 2.7% and 9.0%. There were no special items booked in 1Q18 results; 1Q18 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (12.3) million and US$ (0.07) , respectively. Adjusted Net loss (excluding the impact of FX-related non-cash deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q18 was US$ (24.6) million , with Adjusted Loss per ADS of US$ (0.13) ;

and , respectively. Adjusted Net loss (excluding the impact of FX-related non-cash deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q18 was , with Adjusted Loss per ADS of ; The Company finished 1Q18 with a total cash position of US$ 3,428.4 million , and a total debt position of US$ 4,187.0 million , yielding net debt at the end of the period of US$ 758.6 million ;

, and a total debt position of , yielding net debt at the end of the period of ; In February, only 56 months after program launch, Embraer received certification for the E190-E2 from ANAC, the FAA and EASA. It is the first time that an aircraft program with the level of complexity of the E2 has received a type certificate from three major certification authorities simultaneously;

The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2018 financial and aircraft deliveries guidance.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS - IFRS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

1Q17 4Q17 1Q18 Revenue 1,042.4 1,729.0 992.0 EBIT 40.6 60.5 26.4 EBIT Margin % 3.9% 3.5% 2.7% Adjusted EBIT 48.2 115.0 26.4 Adjusted EBIT Margin % 4.6% 6.7% 2.7% EBITDA 113.0 148.1 89.5 EBITDA Margin % 10.8% 8.6% 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA 120.6 202.6 89.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.6% 11.7% 9.0% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 2 40.4 56.0 (24.6) Adjusted earnings per share - ADS basic 0.2196 0.3053 (0.1342) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders 53.2 41.2 (12.3) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) 0.2893 0.2245 (0.0671) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (199.2) 406.7 (430.9) Net debt (805.8) (310.8) (758.6)









