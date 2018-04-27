EMBRAER S.A. Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

SÃO PAULO, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its 1st Quarter 2018 earnings results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- In 1Q18, Embraer delivered 14 commercial and 11 executive (8 light and 3 large) jets, which was down from the 18 commercial and 15 executive (11 light and 4 large) jets in 1Q17;
- The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q18, which now includes contracts of the newly created Services & Support segment, was US$ 19.5 billion;
- Reported EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q18 were US$ 26.4 million and US$ 89.5 million, respectively, yielding margins of 2.7% and 9.0%. There were no special items booked in 1Q18 results;
- 1Q18 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (12.3) million and US$ (0.07), respectively. Adjusted Net loss (excluding the impact of FX-related non-cash deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q18 was US$ (24.6) million, with Adjusted Loss per ADS of US$ (0.13);
- The Company finished 1Q18 with a total cash position of US$ 3,428.4 million, and a total debt position of US$ 4,187.0 million, yielding net debt at the end of the period of US$ 758.6 million;
- In February, only 56 months after program launch, Embraer received certification for the E190-E2 from ANAC, the FAA and EASA. It is the first time that an aircraft program with the level of complexity of the E2 has received a type certificate from three major certification authorities simultaneously;
- The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2018 financial and aircraft deliveries guidance.
|
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS - IFRS
|
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
1Q17
|
4Q17
|
1Q18
|
Revenue
|
1,042.4
|
1,729.0
|
992.0
|
EBIT
|
40.6
|
60.5
|
26.4
|
EBIT Margin %
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
2.7%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
48.2
|
115.0
|
26.4
|
Adjusted EBIT Margin %
|
4.6%
|
6.7%
|
2.7%
|
EBITDA
|
113.0
|
148.1
|
89.5
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
10.8%
|
8.6%
|
9.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
120.6
|
202.6
|
89.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|
11.6%
|
11.7%
|
9.0%
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 2
|
40.4
|
56.0
|
(24.6)
|
Adjusted earnings per share - ADS basic
|
0.2196
|
0.3053
|
(0.1342)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
53.2
|
41.2
|
(12.3)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
0.2893
|
0.2245
|
(0.0671)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
(199.2)
|
406.7
|
(430.9)
|
Net debt
|
(805.8)
|
(310.8)
|
(758.6)
For additional information, please check the full document in our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, Paulo Ferreira and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 12) 3927 1000
investor.relations@embraer.com.br
ri.embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q18 Results on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10:30AM (EDT). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: 8698725
Telephones:
Operator Assisted (US/ Canada) Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 846-1574
Operator Assisted International Dial-In Number: (708) 290-0687
Your own International Toll-Free number for Brazil: 0800 047 4803 (land line) and 0800 047 4801 (cell phone)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-releases-first-quarter-2018-earnings-results-300637818.html
SOURCE EMBRAER S.A.
Share this article