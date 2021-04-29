Embraer S.A. Releases Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
Apr 29, 2021, 06:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 9 commercial jets and 13 executive jets (10 light / 3 large) in 1Q21. Total company firm order backlog at the end of 1Q21 was US$ 14.2 billion;
- Revenues in 1Q21 reached US$ 807.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27.4% compared to 1Q20, with growth in the Commercial Aviation, Defense & Security, and Executive Aviation segments;
- On April 23, the Company signed a firm order for 30 E195-E2 jets with an undisclosed customer, with deliveries starting in 2022. The 30 firm orders will be included in Embraer's second quarter backlog;
- Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ (29.6) million and US$ 18.0 million, respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of -3.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.2%;
- Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 1Q21 was US$ (95.9) million, with adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.52);
- Embraer free cash flow in 1Q21 was a usage of US$ (226.6) million, which is consistent with normal quarterly seasonality of free cash flow usage in the first quarter. The free cash flow usage represented a significant improvement compared to the US$ (676.6) million in free cash flow consumption in 1Q20 on considerably better inventory levels given steps taken to stabilize production and operations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2.5 billion and net debt of US$ 1.9 billion;
- Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the industry, Embraer has decided to not publish 2021 financial and delivery guidance at this point.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
US$ Million
|
1Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
Revenue
|
633.8
|
1,841.4
|
807.3
|
EBIT
|
(46.9)
|
103.6
|
(33.1)
|
EBIT margin %
|
-7.4%
|
5.6%
|
-4.1%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
8.7
|
76.6
|
(29.6)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin %
|
1.4%
|
4.2%
|
-3.7%
|
EBITDA
|
9.3
|
172.6
|
14.5
|
EBITDA margin %
|
1.5%
|
9.4%
|
1.8%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
64.9
|
145.6
|
18.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|
10.2%
|
7.9%
|
2.2%
|
Adjusted net income (Loss)
|
(104.0)
|
(12.5)
|
(95.9)
|
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
|
(0.5651)
|
(0.0679)
|
(0.5219)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(292.0)
|
(3.3)
|
(89.7)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(1.5867)
|
(0.0179)
|
(0.4882)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(676.5)
|
725.1
|
(226.5)
|
Net debt
|
(1,331.6)
|
(1,695.7)
|
(1,902.2)
