Embraer signs USD 1.4 billion business jet deal with Flexjet, which becomes the Praetor Fleet Launch Customer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer announced today a purchase agreement with Flexjet, a global leader in private jet travel. The deal comprises a fleet of Embraer business jets, which includes the recently certified Praetor jets and the Phenom 300. The announcement was made during a press conference at the 2019 National Business Aviation Association's Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which is being held through October 24, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Valued at up to USD 1.4 billion, at current list prices, this deal was included in the 2019 second quarter backlog, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. With this purchase agreement, Flexjet becomes Embraer's Praetor Fleet Launch Customer.

"We are very grateful for Flexjet's renewed commitment to Embraer through this new agreement, which reflects the growth and the strength of our partnership over the past 16 years and symbolizes our ongoing support for their journey ahead," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. "Flexjet Owners will appreciate and enjoy a truly elevated customer experience in industry-leading aircraft, including the recently certified Praetor jets, which are different by design and disruptive by choice."

The partnership between Embraer and Flexjet dates back to 2003, when Flight Options, which merged with Flexjet in 2015, became the first fractional ownership program to introduce the Legacy Executive jet into its fleet. Offering customers a large cabin experience at super-midsize economics allowed Flight Options to serve more customers even better than before, while also supporting the company's growth via Embraer's high utilization, reliable aircraft design.

"We are proud to introduce the Praetor jets to the fractional marketplace and make technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize aircraft available to Flexjet Owners," said Michael Silvestro, Flexjet CEO. "This order also represents the longstanding trust we have in Embraer and in their enhanced commitment to support the growth of our programs and of our partnership with industry-leading business jets."

Flight Options introduced the Phenom 300 into its fractional program in 2010, receiving Embraer's 100th milestone Phenom 300 in 2012, the first year in which the aircraft became the best-selling light jet. For the seventh consecutive year, the Phenom 300 has been the most delivered light business jet, according to GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association). Also according to GAMA data, the Phenom 300 was the only business jet to reach the mark of 500 deliveries in the last decade.

Flexjet became the first fractional provider to offer the Legacy 500, in September 2015. In fact, Flexjet took delivery of Embraer's 1,000th executive jet, a Legacy 500, in April 2016. The Legacy 450 joined the Legacy 500 in Flexjet's Red Label fleet in August of that year, and both models became the first fly-by-wire Flexjet aircraft, offering performance and capabilities of larger aircraft with midsize economics.

About the Praetor Jets

The Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, both of which have received FAA, EASA and ANAC certifications less than one year after they were first announced at NBAA-BACE 2018, are the most technologically advanced aircraft in their categories. The Praetor 500 surpassed certification goals, achieving an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves.The Praetor 500 is the farthest- and fastest-flying midsize jet, capable of true North America corner-to-corner, nonstop flights, such as Miami to Seattle or Los Angeles to New York. Its sibling, the Praetor 600, is the farthest-flying super-midsize jet in the world, capable of nonstop flights from Paris to New York or São Paulo to Miami. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 has intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km).

The Embraer DNA Design interior eloquently explores every dimension of the Praetor jets cabin, which feature a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, stone flooring and a vacuum service lavatory, all in the same aircraft. The class-exclusive Turbulence Reduction technology and 5,800-foot cabin altitude, complemented by a whisper silent cabin, have set the highest standards in customer experience in both the midsize and super-midsize categories. The largest baggage compartment in the class is complemented by a generous wardrobe and a full vanity in the rear private lavatory.

Advanced technology throughout the cabin is also a trait of the Embraer DNA Design, beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity, ultra high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band, with speeds of up to 16Mbps and video streaming capability, another industry-exclusive in midsize jets.

