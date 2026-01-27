Embry-Riddle Appoints Dr. Ayşe Şahin as Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at Daytona Beach Campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University has appointed Dr. Ayşe Şahin as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at its Daytona Beach Campus, effective May 26, 2026.

Şahin brings more than two decades of academic leadership and a distinguished record of student-success innovation, strategic planning, fundraising and research growth. Since 2022, she has served as Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. At Wright State, she led a college with seven departments, 85 faculty members and 1,300 students while fostering a transparent environment and developing pathways, programs and a culture that promoted access to higher education and social mobility.

Her accomplishments include:

Driving culture change for student success, achieving significant gains in retention and STEM course completion while fostering a future-ready learning environment.

Developing strategic plans and fiscal models while ensuring sustainability and growth in foundational disciplines and strengthening business acumen across academic operations.

Securing major philanthropic contributions through expanded research opportunities and student success initiatives to prepare graduates for leadership in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Building strong industry partnerships that created career pipelines and experiential learning programs, connecting students with real-world challenges and future workforce needs.

Growing Ph.D. enrollment and research capacity by leveraging innovative funding strategies to advance discovery and equip the next generation of scholars and innovators.

"Dr. Şahin's appointment reflects Embry‑Riddle's commitment to academic excellence, access and interdisciplinary discovery," said Embry‑Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "Her experience guiding complex academic enterprises and dedication to student success will strengthen the intellectual foundation that supports everything we do across aviation, aerospace, safety and emerging technologies."

Senior Vice President and Provost Dr. Kelly Austin added: "Dr. Şahin's accomplishments as an academic leader make her an exceptional partner to lead our College of Arts and Sciences. Her extensive experience directly supports Embry‑Riddle's role in educating tomorrow's aviation and aerospace leaders."

A mathematician by training, Şahin earned her Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Maryland, College Park, specializing in ergodic theory and dynamical systems. Her academic appointments have included leadership roles at Wright State University, DePaul University, North Dakota State University and Colorado State University.

"I am honored to join Embry‑Riddle at such a pivotal moment and during its monumental centennial year," Şahin said. "Embry-Riddle's College of Arts and Sciences is a catalyst for discovery and innovation, and I look forward to working with our faculty, students and partners to advance the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals."

