Embry-Riddle Appoints Joe Gibney as Dean of the David B. O'Maley College of Business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has named Joe Gibney, a proven aviation executive and strategic growth leader, as dean of the David B. O'Maley College of Business at its Daytona Beach Campus, effective March 2, 2026.

With more than 20 years of executive experience, Gibney has built a career spanning corporate aviation, airport operations, infrastructure development and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He most recently served as senior advisor at Ridgewood Infrastructure, a private equity firm devoted to transforming and growing companies across the water, utilities, power and renewables, transportation and communications sectors.

At Ridgewood, Gibney identified potential investment opportunities, provided market insights in the aerospace and transportation segments and supported portfolio companies with initiatives to develop strategy, enhance operational effectiveness and improve decision making. He also served on the board of Ridgewood-owned APP Jet Center.

Prior to his time at Ridgewood Infrastructure, Gibney served as vice president and chief operating officer at TAC Air, where he oversaw the company's plan for growth and strengthened its position as a premier ground services provider of U.S. fixed base operators (FBOs).

"The appointment of Joe Gibney to dean of Embry-Riddle's David B. O'Maley College of Business reflects Embry-Riddle's commitment to academic excellence, industry partnership and preparing graduates for leadership in aerospace, aviation and business," said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "Mr. Gibney's experience guiding complex organizations and advancing innovation will position the university as a catalyst for our students' professional success, preparing the next generation of aviation and aerospace leaders to succeed in a rapidly expanding global economy."

Gibney's leadership highlights include:

Driving organizational transformation and growth in the U.S. aviation sector, with a focus on operational excellence and innovation.





Overseeing large-scale workforce initiatives and strategic planning for thousands of employees across multiple business units.





Establishing and strengthening industry partnerships to create career pathways and experiential learning opportunities for students.





Bridging academic and professional communities through his commitment to workforce development.

Gibney holds an MBA from Embry-Riddle and a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee. He has served in influential board roles with the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and the British Business and General Aviation Association (BBGA), and he is known for his commitment to advancing industry standards and workforce development.

"Joe Gibney brings a depth of leadership experience and a forward-looking vision that will strengthen our academic mission and expand opportunities for our students," said Embry-Riddle Senior Vice President and Provost Kelly Austin, Ph.D. "His commitment to accelerating innovation and sustaining strong industry partnerships will enhance the David B. O'Maley College of Business and support Embry-Riddle's global leadership in aviation and aerospace education."

Gibney said he is honored to join Embry-Riddle and lead the David B. O'Maley College of Business. "I look forward to collaborating with faculty, students and industry partners to advance innovative programs and implement strategic initiatives that prepare our graduates for the future of business in aviation and aerospace," he said.

