Embry-Riddle Breaks Ground on New ROTC Complex to Support Highly Ranked, Growing Programs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University welcomed military leaders and government officials on Wednesday, May 6, for the groundbreaking of a new ROTC complex at the university's Daytona Beach Campus. The state-of-the-art facility will serve Embry-Riddle's premier U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy ROTC programs, furthering the university's tradition of educating top-tier military officers.

"The state of Florida is a strong supporter of the brave men and women who defend America," said Florida Rep. Jennifer Canady, who spoke at the groundbreaking. "This facility is a powerful investment by Embry-Riddle in their success and their commitment to serve our great nation."

Strong demand for Embry-Riddle's highly regarded ROTC programs — which rank among the best in the country — prompted the decision to develop the new complex. The programs currently count nearly 800 cadets and midshipmen at the Daytona Beach Campus.

"When you see what these cadets and midshipmen accomplish, you understand that we are shaping the officers who will lead our military for decades to come," said retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, who serves on Embry-Riddle's Board of Trustees. "The new facility isn't just a building — it's an investment in their readiness and in expanded opportunities to grow, lead and serve. It is a visible, lasting commitment to the young men and women who will go on to defend our nation, and the entire Embry-Riddle community should take tremendous pride in making it possible."

The new 28,000-square-foot, two-story building will house leadership-focused education spaces, including technologically advanced classrooms and a 100-seat auditorium. The facility will also include a computer lab, mission-specific simulators, program support offices and student collaboration spaces, as well as a dedicated outdoor plaza for drill training and ceremonies.

Central to the complex will be a memorial site honoring Eagles who died serving their country — a permanent space to reinforce the building's foundation of leadership, service and remembrance. The complex is set to open in fall 2027 on the east side of Clyde Morris Boulevard at the Daytona Beach Campus.

"Embry-Riddle's ROTC programs have a longstanding tradition of preparing some of the finest and most dedicated officers for our nation's military," said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "This facility is not only a commitment to these students who go on to serve our nation but also shows our dedication to helping them reach their academic, military and leadership goals."

Embry-Riddle's ROTC programs at the Daytona Beach Campus consistently rank among the largest and most successful across the country. Through them, more than 750 graduates have been commissioned as officers in the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps over the past five years.

The second-largest Air Force program in the nation, Detachment 157 currently comprises about 500 cadets and has commissioned more than 313 officers over the past five fiscal years.

Since 2022, it has ranked among the top 10% of all 145 detachments nationwide. The detachment leads all ROTC programs in the number of cadets selected as Air Force pilots and for the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, which produces combat pilots for NATO countries. It is also the top producer of Space Force officers.

With more than 150 cadets, the Army ROTC Eagle Battalion is one of the largest programs in the nation. For four of the past five years, it has been recognized with the General Douglas A. MacArthur Award, given to the top eight Army ROTC programs. The battalion has commissioned 246 officers over the past five years and also produces the most Army aviators outside West Point.

For four consecutive years, an Eagle Battalion team has finished at the top of the annual Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition, a two-day event in which teams of cadets compete in demanding challenges testing a range of skills and physical endurance.

Embry-Riddle's Navy ROTC program counts more than 100 midshipmen and has commissioned 198 officers over the past five years, with about 30 naval and 10 Marine officers commissioned yearly. In recent years, all submarine officers have passed nuclear technical interviews, and the program has achieved a 100% graduation rate for Marine Corps Officer Candidate School.

Retired Air Force Col. Alan Dayton, who serves as associate vice president for student success at Embry-Riddle, said the new ROTC complex "represents a bold investment by Embry-Riddle and reflects the caliber of the students we serve, with expanded space, advanced training environments and opportunities for collaboration across all ROTC branches to better prepare our cadets and midshipmen to lead in an increasingly complex world."

Media Contact:

Seth Robbins, director of media communications, Phone: 386-241-6060, Email: [email protected]

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

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Embry-Riddle educates over 31,000 aspiring aerospace and aviation professionals at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, and across more than 115 Worldwide Campus locations and online degree programs. In 2024, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs among private universities. Our residential campuses hold multiple Top 10 rankings. All of our campuses have been ranked Best for Veterans.

SOURCE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University