Embry-Riddle, FDOT Host Inaugural Summit to Shape Future of Advanced Air Mobility in State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 leading researchers, policymakers and aviation innovators gathered at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for the first-ever Florida Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Symposium, featuring two days of talks and advanced demonstrations on this revolutionary class of aircraft poised to transform how people and cargo are moved through the skies and the emerging sector's potential economic impact.

The symposium — hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Embry-Riddle from May 11-12 at the university's Daytona Beach Campus — brought together a broad spectrum of representatives across industry, government and academia to advance the development, safe integration and economic opportunities of AAM in the state's transportation system and across the nation. The event culminated in the live launch of an AAM aircraft from BETA Technologies, a leading electric aerospace company.

"This symposium marked an important milestone in Florida's race to become the first state with commercial AAM operations, allowing us to leverage the expertise of key partners across the industry which will drive our efforts even further," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. "Offering a forum where top industry leaders can routinely collaborate on the future of AAM will play a critical role in bringing this technology to Florida's skies."

AAM, which includes breakthrough aircraft ranging from autonomous drones to air taxis, is set to transform aviation and aerospace capabilities and is likely to scale rapidly, with the potential for significant economic impact and high-paying jobs. With companies testing aircraft and the U.S. government leading in their safe integration into the airspace, the conference's discussions set the agenda for understanding technology, safety, security, infrastructure, air traffic management, communications, policy and workforce challenges for AAM.

Conference participants also discussed opportunities to build economic value through AAM — an evolution aligned with the mission of Embry-Riddle's David B. O'Maley College of Business to serve as a premier destination for aviation and aerospace business education.

"Embry-Riddle is proud to help facilitate the collaborative work that will guide the future of next-generation aviation," said Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. "Our research expertise, combined with strong partnerships across government and industry, positions Florida as a national hub for AAM innovation."

Experts discussed AAM in fire, rescue and medical emergencies, along with varying types of vehicles used, including short- and vertical-takeoff aircraft. Propulsion technologies — such as hybrid, electric and hydrogen systems — were also explored.

Panel discussions addressed a range of topics related to AAM implementation, such as building electrified infrastructure; developing vertiports; integrating aircraft into complex airspace; training the workforce, including pilots and maintenance technicians; and helping the public trust a new mode of air travel. Other panels focused on aircraft operations; infrastructure and economic development opportunities; and security.

Government officials and industry representatives agreed that safety is paramount as AAM aircraft operations begin. They also noted that the AAM sector is poised to accelerate rapidly and enhance aviation by reducing noise, strengthening air traffic management systems, innovating in automation and increasing accessibility to air travel across rural, suburban and urban environments.

Panelists agreed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, along with the state's legislators and agencies, has created a positive environment for Florida to lead in AAM. Of note, Florida has updated legislation to allow vertiports and electric charging systems to receive funding as part of transportation projects and is home to leading AAM infrastructure, such as FDOT's Suntrax Air, which features the nation's first AAM test track.

Symposium attendees were given a rare inside look at how AAM aircraft will operate through the live flight demonstration by BETA technologies, which flew its all-electric, fixed-wing aircraft, known as ALIA CTOL, at Embry-Riddle's Flight Line near Daytona Beach International Airport. They also engaged with an immersive electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) simulator provided by Joby Aviation, a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service.

"This summit provided attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore ecosystem considerations and strategies for AAM integration," said Dr. Jeremy Ernst, vice president for Research and Doctoral Programs at Embry-Riddle.

"Participants also engaged directly with AAM technologies, learned about ongoing research and connected with government and industry partners to identify opportunities for developing and scaling AAM," he said. "We look forward to future events with our partners at FDOT to continue advancing AAM innovation and implementation."

Together, Embry-Riddle, FDOT and the state of Florida will continue to collaborate with industry to lead the integration of AAM by advancing the technologies, designing the infrastructure, informing the policies and building the talent pipeline that will define the future of America's skies.

Media Contact:

Seth Robbins, director of media communications, 386-241-6060, [email protected]

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SOURCE Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University