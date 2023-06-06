EMC Filtration Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMC filtration market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.6 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed to the stringent environmental and EMC regulations, increasing adoption in industrial automation applications, and increasing deployment of data centers in developing nations. During the forecast period, development of EMC and power quality filters for new application areas such as electric vehicle and renewable energy is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172300360

Browse in-depth TOC on "EMC Filtration Market"

210 – Tables

70 – Figures

240 – Pages

EMC Filtration Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Insertion Loss, EMC Filters, Power Quality Filters and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapid technological developments in EMC Filtration Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand in the telecom sector Key Market Drivers Rising demand for power electronics

As manufacturers, engineers, and end-users become more aware of the problems caused by electromagnetic interference (EMI), the significance of using EMC filters becomes increasingly apparent. EMI-related issues, including signal degradation, data loss, and equipment malfunctions, can lead to substantial financial and operational repercussions. This growing awareness encourages the adoption of EMC filters as a means to address and minimize these problems.

EMC filters product type to account for larger share of EMC filtration market in 2022.

EMC Filters accounted for a larger share of the EMC filtration market in 2021 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Increasing focus on considering electromagnetic compatibility to calculate the quality of electromagnetic products has accelerated the market potential for EMC filters. For example, in the power systems designing process, EMC filters help enhance the overall anti-interference capacity and service life of the power systems by offering good electromagnetic compatibility. Increasing efforts by regulatory bodies toward developing stringent noise regulations to suppress noise generated from electronic devices to a reasonable level will accelerate the growth opportunities for EMC filter manufacturers. Also, EMC filters help achieve immunity, reduce emissions, and fulfill fast transient requirements to deliver a robust design for electronic devices. Therefore, government and regulatory bodies have set policies and regulations for adopting EMC/EMI filters. For instance, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission regulates EMI and the set EMI policies under Title 47 Part 15, which focus on noise immunity and noise emissions of electronic devices among various industries.

Industrial automation application to lead EMC filtration market in 2022.

Industrial automation to hold high opportunities for EMC filtration industry compared to other applications in 2022 and 2027. Motor dive application holds for the majority of the share in the industrial automation application. EMC and power quality filters in motor drives are used to minimize EMI problems, high-frequency common-mode noise, leakage current issues, and overvoltage transients. The filters used in motor drive applications are selected on various parameters such as motor drive power rating, full load current rating, operating voltage, and EMC requirements such as EN 61800-3 for the power drive system. EMC filters are integrated between the inverter output terminals and input terminals of the induction motor to limit the effect of EMI, common-mode noise, and differential noise. Moreover, the introduction of new regulations by several authorities such as the International Electrotechnical Commission and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to guide the engineers on emission limits to protect circuits and other devices will further accelerate the growth opportunities for EMC filtration in motor drive applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=172300360

Market in Europe to hold significant opportunities for the market during forecast period.

Rising inclination toward environmental consciousness and valiant efforts to develop processes in sync with maintaining safe ecology will drive the adoption of EMC filtration solutions in Europe. A wide range of legislations and harmonization standards have come into force and been published in the field of EMC in the past few years. For example, in the European Union, the EMC directive 89/336/EEC of the Council of the European Communities focuses on the protective aims of the EMC directive that all equipment must comply with. The manufacturer or importer must guarantee conformity with the respective standard in the form of a declaration of conformity. These standards and regulations will increase the adoption of EMC filters in the region.

Major vendors in the EMC filtration companies include Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Littelfuse, Inc (US), Sinexcel (China), Schurter Holding AG (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=172300360

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027

HVAC System Market by Cooling Equipment (Unitary Air Conditioners, VRF Systems), Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces), Ventilation Equipment (AHUs, Air Filters), Implementation Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Harmonic Filter Market by Type (Active, and Passive), Voltage Level (Low Voltage Harmonic, Medium Voltage Harmonic, and High Voltage Harmonic), Phase, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

High-Frequency Transformer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Application (Power Supplies, Alternative Energy Inverters, Electronic Switching Devices, LED Lighting, Personal Electronics), Power Output, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (EMC Shielding, EMC Test Equipment), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/emc-filtration-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electromagnetic-compatibility-filtration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets