Release Liners Market worth $15.4 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Release liners are essential in various industries, serving as protective layers that facilitate the smooth application and performance of adhesive products. Usually, release liners are made of paper and film and their primary function is to protect adhesives from adhering to substrates until they ready to be applied. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the proper usage, storage, and distribution of adhesive products such as labels, tapes, and medical device products. The increased popularity of the e-commerce industry has created the need for packaging that requires release liners due to their role in the performance and appearance of packaging products. Also, the growth of the healthcare and medical sectors that require enhanced adhesive products for their operations also drives the market. The increased consumption in automotive and electronics industries, which are also users of adhesive solutions, is also responsible for the increase in demand. Furthermore, the growing awareness about sustainable and recyclable products is influencing the development of environmentally friendly release liners which also promotes the market prospects in line with the international environmental policies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Release Liners Market"

551 – Tables

55 – Figures

371 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240148061

"Non-silicone segment is estimated to be the 2nd largest material segment of release liners."

The non-silicone segment is anticipated to be the second-largest material type in the release liners market. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising need for replacement of silicone-based release liners that are widely used in numerous industries. Specifically, non-silicone release liners are much appreciated for their unique benefits, including the relatively low cost, reduced environmental footprint, and suitability for specific applications where silicone may pose challenges. The increasing concern over the health and environmental risks that may be linked to silicone have also contributed to the move towards non-silicone products. Therefore, the non-silicone segment is experiencing a high level of demand, contributing to the overall development of the release liners market.

"By Application, Labels segment of the release liners market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period."

The Labels segment has long dominated the release liners market and is expected to maintain its stronghold over the forecast period. This growth driven by ever-growing demand across numerous industries including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Such labels play a pivotal role in product promotion, instruction, and tracking, significantly increasing requirements for efficient, dependable release liner technologies. Moreover, continuous evolution in labeling techniques combined with e-commerce proliferation continue powering robust expansion in this segment, cementing its place as a catalyst for the verall market's expansion.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=240148061

"By Substrate, Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper segment of the release liners market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period."

The Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper segment is projected to dominate the release liners industry in terms of market portion during the forecast time period. This segment's importance can be attributed to its superior properties, including high density, smoothness, and resistance to grease and wetness, which render it an ideal substrate for a wide range of uses. Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper is extensively applied in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, and customer merchandise, where it serves as a dependable and cost-effective material for labels, tapes, and other sticky goods. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions has even more fueled the demand for this paper-based substrate, as it is often derived from renewable resources and is biodegradable. As a result, manufacturers and end-users alike are progressively opting for Glassine/Calendered Kraft Paper in their packaging and labeling procedures, driving its development and dominance in the release liners industry.

Key Players

The Release liners market comprises key manufacturers such as are 3M (US), Mondi (Austria), Ahlstrom (Finland), Loparex (US), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Sappi (South Africa), Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (India), Gascogne (France), UPM (Finland), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US) among others are the major players in the release liners market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=240148061

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Release Coating Market- Global Forecast to 2025

Industrial Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/release-liner-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/release-liner.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets