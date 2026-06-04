Emdoor Digital Showcases Full-Spectrum AI Devices at COMPUTEX 2026, Redefining Intelligent Experience Boundaries

SHENZHEN, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX TAIPEI opened today at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Emdoor Digital presented its full portfolio — spanning laptops, tablets, AI supercomputing terminals, and the proprietary AI intelligent hub "Ailyn" — demonstrating comprehensive capabilities across hardware and software in the intelligent device sector.

Thin-and-Light Laptops: 799g Carbon Fiber Flagship Leads on Weight and Thickness

Emdoor Digital showcased a new ultraportable laptop lineup pushing limits in both dimensions. The flagshipCF14 uses a carbon fiber and magnesium alloy composite to achieve just799g. Powered by Intel Wildcat Lake, it balances portability and performance, with an optional Intel Panther Lake upgrade delivering up to180 TOPS — sufficient for on-device LLM inference and AI-assisted development. Lightweight and high-performance are no longer mutually exclusive.

Also debuting: the AT14(12.95 mm) and CN14(14.2 mm), both all-metal and 999g, alongside the cost-optimized DL14 (all-plastic, also 999g). Together they form a complete gradient — from premium flagship to accessible mainstream.

14-Inch 2-in-1: Tablet Line Enters Productivity Territory

Emdoor Digital's tablet range now spans 8 to 14 inches across both Android and Windows. The newly unveiled TO14, a 14-inch 2-in-1 Windows tablet powered by Intel Lunar Lake with 25W sustained performance, switches seamlessly between tablet and laptop modes — delivering a portable yet capable mobile workstation for enterprise users and content creators.

AI Supercomputing Matrix: Motherboards to Mini Workstations

As AI shifts from cloud to edge, Emdoor Digital displayed a complete computing lineup from high-performance motherboards to AI mini workstations.

PF14 builds on Intel Panther Lake (Intel 18A process) with up to 180 TOPS, enabling local inference of hundred-billion-parameter LLMs. Its signature AI SSD expansion leverages three M.2 slots for direct SSD participation in inference scheduling, achieving 37.5×faster first-token response at 16K tokens. A 1.3L all-metal chassis houses quad 8K output and dual 2.5G networking.

(*Measured data: Data sourced from Phison official aiDAPTIV+ SSD test results.)

PF59 runs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with UMA — CPU, GPU, and NPU share up to 128 GB unified memory, up to 96 GB dynamically assignable as VRAM, loading 70-billion-parameter models instantly. 154W performance output in a 2.69L body redefines portable productivity.

FF26, Emdoor Digital's first Wildcat Lake mini PC, packs a 0.6L all-metal chassis, 65W output, 32 dB quiet operation, and quad 4K@120Hz displays. Two mATX motherboards were also shown: AFR19 (AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, 160W) and IRX19 (Intel 14th Gen HX, up to i9-14900HX, 130W), covering consumer to industrial needs.

Ailyn: Proprietary AI Hub for Multi-Device Intelligence

As device counts grow, cross-device coordination lags — data scatters, tasks break at device boundaries. Emdoor Group's 'Ailyn' addresses this systematically.

Built on a unified software and algorithm framework, Ailyn orchestrates storage, compute, models, and data across devices. Its core principle is "connect, don't copy": through local-first intelligent indexing across authorized devices, AI accesses data without migration. Ailyn enables private data interoperability and device-cloud collaborative scheduling — sensitive data stays on-device, complex tasks route to the cloud. Flexible compute expansion pools idle private resources for active workloads. Crucially, Ailyn learns user preferences over time — more devices mean greater capability.

Emdoor Digital's answer: "hardware delivers the computing foundation, software defines the experience, and real-world scenarios close the value loop." From a 799g carbon fiber flagship to a 180 TOPS AI workstation, from a 14-inch 2-in-1 to the Ailyn hub — this full-spectrum portfolio reflects a systemic vision. Tomorrow's intelligent terminals must transcend specification stacking to become integrated entities where compute, interaction, and services converge.

Company: Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Yao Zhou

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.emdoordigi.com/

City: Shenzhen, China

SOURCE Emdoor Digital