eMeals Added as Benefit to Microsoft 365 Family & Personal Subscribers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To make dinner preparation easy in a back-to-school season with the additional stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft has added eMeals' weekly digital meal planning service to the list of partner benefits available to Microsoft 365 family and personal subscribers. eMeals joins a growing lineup of products and services that have been curated by Microsoft to provide added value to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

With the increase in at-home cooking, eMeals simplifies meal planning, adds recipe variety, and streamlines grocery shopping by sending seven dinner menus to the consumer's smartphone and computer on a weekly basis and automatically generating grocery lists for each week's dinners. Lists can be self-shopped directly from the eMeals app or sent to Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Instacart or Shipt with a few clicks for curbside pickup or delivery.

Subscribers can choose from 15 eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. They can also mix and match weekly menus from different eating styles to accommodate different family members and substitute favorite eMeals recipes saved from previous weeks.

The weekly grocery list is based on the specific meals selected for the week. Users can subtract ingredients they don't need and add other items they do, including non-food items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, creating a one-stop list that reduces time spent on in-store shopping as well as online order compilation. Subscribers also save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan.

"This year, with so many school-age children attending classes at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents are going to be even more challenged than usual to get dinner on the table," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "eMeals makes it easy by providing menus that vary every week, are designed for fast preparation, come with grocery lists merging all the ingredients needed for the week's dinners, and integrate online grocery ordering, saving hours of planning, cooking and grocery shopping at a time when parents need to find more efficient ways to meet their families' needs."

Microsoft 365 subscribers can access eMeals' free trial offer at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/partner-benefits

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and food brands to the online grocery pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Shipt, Instacart and Shipt. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a grocery list that can be shopped in-store or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by one of the integrated grocery retailers. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

