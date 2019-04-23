eMeals Launches Free Bonus Collections with 'Best of Carolyn Ketchum Keto'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a home cook who loves variety (and who doesn't?), the new Bonus Collections feature from meal planning service eMeals is – literally – a gift. In addition to offering a choice of 100 new dinner ideas every week, the option to mix and match menus from 15 different eating styles, and the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, subscribers now receive free special collections of up to 21 recipes that can be accessed at any time on the eMeals app.

The Bonus Collections have just launched with six initial collections, including a companion to the 4-Week Keto Plan introduced last month to help users jumpstart the ketogenic diet. New collections will be added on a regular basis. The first freebies include:

Best of Carolyn Ketchum Keto – easy-to-make, top-rated keto dinner recipes ranging from Chicken Piccata Meatballs to Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Pie from the best-selling author of Everyday Ketogenic Kitchen and owner of AllDayIDreamAboutFood.com

– easy-to-make, top-rated keto dinner recipes ranging from Chicken Piccata Meatballs to Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Pie from the best-selling author of and owner of AllDayIDreamAboutFood.com Freezer Meals – freezer-friendly recipes such as Fire-Roasted Tomato Soup and Veggie Lasagna useful for super-quick dinners, unexpected guests or friend/family giveaways

– freezer-friendly recipes such as Fire-Roasted Tomato Soup and Veggie Lasagna useful for super-quick dinners, unexpected guests or friend/family giveaways Super Simple Sides – speedy, no-fuss additions to any weeknight dinner with options like Roasted Cauliflower and Apple Salad with Pecans

speedy, no-fuss additions to any weeknight dinner with options like Roasted Cauliflower and Apple Salad with Pecans One-Dish Meals – easy-cook, family-friendly recipes such as Skillet Vegetable Enchiladas and Sheet Pan Greek Chicken Dinner requiring only one pot or pan for fast cleanup

– easy-cook, family-friendly recipes such as Skillet Vegetable Enchiladas and Sheet Pan Greek Chicken Dinner requiring only one pot or pan for fast cleanup Picky Eater Favorites – featuring classics with familiar ingredients and flavors like Oven-Fried Chicken Drumsticks and Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese with Ham

– featuring classics with familiar ingredients and flavors like Oven-Fried Chicken Drumsticks and Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese with Ham 5-Ingredient Favorites – short, easy-to-make meals for the busiest nights with recipes like Smoky Chicken Breasts and Cajun Smothered Pork Chops

"Our Bonus Collections feature allows us to supply an additional layer of meal inspiration to our subscribers, whether it's recipes from a high-profile influencer like Carolyn Ketchum, a set of our all-time favorite chicken recipes, or anything else that complements our weekly meal plan format," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "It's our way of adding value with an ongoing flow of new curated content that helps meet subscriber requests for more personalization and variety."

Like all eMeals plans, the Bonus Collections automatically generate grocery lists based on the recipes selected by the subscriber. Ingredient lists can be accessed on the eMeals app for easy in-store shopping or used to quickly place online orders with Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Instacart or Shipt/Target for curbside pickup or delivery.

Standard eMeals meal plans range from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more, each including seven dinner menus with recipes and instructions delivered to the user's smartphone and computer every seven days. Each plan is available as a free 14-day trial, with three- and 12-month subscriptions costing as little as $5 a month.

Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. eMeals' ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading meal planning service and meal kit alternative. Offering 15 food style meal plans with 100+ new easy-to-follow recipes every week that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list based on the subscriber's meal choices that can be self-shopped or sent in one click to AmazonFresh, Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Shipt for fast pickup or home delivery. eMeals has helped more than 1 million families put healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, affordably and creatively. Life is hard, make dinner easy. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

