eMed™ Announces Partnership with the State of Colorado to Administer Millions of BinaxNOW™ At-Home COVID-19 Tests

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, today announced a partnership with the State of Colorado to administer up to two million virtually-guided BinaxNOW™ at-home COVID-19 rapid tests per month. The tests, which deliver results within minutes, will be used to help schools safely reopen.

"Governor Polis has provided steady leadership for Coloradans throughout this pandemic, and I believe that our partnership will be a deeply impactful one for schools and people across the State," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. "We are looking forward to helping Colorado's students and teachers get back to work and school with more confidence in this first phase of our implementation."

Through an exclusive partnership with Abbott, eMed connects states, organizations and individuals with at-home rapid tests. The batch of two million tests purchased by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), will give the State the ability to test 333,000 individuals monthly. The tests will be warehoused and fulfilled through a partnership with Amazon.

Under the agreement with the State of Colorado, eMed will administer the tests to teachers, staff and selected students from participating public and private schools that opt in to Colorado's At-Home Testing program. Test users will be guided through the testing process remotely by an eMed Certified Guide, who will authenticate the test and result. All test results will be automatically reported to public health departments as required.

"I'm thrilled about this partnership, which will ensure that anyone in our schools who needs a test receives one in a prompt and efficient manner," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. "Frequent and reliable testing of students and adults will help school districts across the State proceed with safety and confidence."

In total, eMed plans to distribute and administer 30 million tests throughout the country in Q1, and an additional 90 million tests in Q2.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

