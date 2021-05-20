eMed Donates 1,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for the Benefit of M-DCPS Students, Teachers and Families

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital point-of-care company, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) partnered to distribute 1,000 free third-party verified COVID-19 Home Tests to students, teachers, and the community in Miami's Historic Overtown Community.

A community outreach event, attended by eMed Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Patrice Harris, Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho, and M-DCPS District 2 School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, was held today at Frederick Douglass Elementary School. M-DCPS Community Involvement Specialists received test kits of the BinaxNOW™ Home Test, provided by eMed, and will assist with making the kits available to families.

"eMed is honored to partner with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Historic Overtown Community, both of which share the same city we all call home – the Magic City of Miami," said Dr. Harris. "Helping communities in need attain greater access to rapid antigen testing is part of the solution we can all contribute to as we move forward and transition into a post-pandemic 'transformed normal'."

eMed's pioneering digital health platform offers a third-party guided and verified rapid COVID-19 Home Test with a validated result in minutes and automated reporting to public health authorities, providing critical data for population health management. The test is a reliable, quick, and easy-to-administer antigen test for COVID-19 detection and requires no additional equipment aside from what is inside the test kit.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proud to partner with an innovative company that champions the health of our students and families," said Superintendent Carvalho. "The distribution of these COVID-19 test kits will contribute to the wellbeing of our community and allow us to continue moving toward a sense of normalcy."

eMed tests are virtually guided by an eMed Certified Guide, and are easily accessible from a laptop, desktop computer or single device - like a smartphone or tablet - in English and Spanish.

"It is admirable that this Miami-based company has demonstrated a willingness to give back to the schools in Overtown, and we greatly appreciate eMed's generous donation of 1,000 virtually guided at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits," said Dr. Bendross-Mindingall. "This partnership provides an additional resource for supporting our students and families during such difficult times so that they can overcome this pandemic and return to normalcy."

M-DCPS, one of the nation's largest school districts, continues to identify new opportunities for engaging its community during the pandemic, and is complementing ongoing efforts with the University of Miami Pediatric Mobile Clinic, that provides free COVID-19 testing from 3-5 p.m. at select schools. To learn more, visit the M-DCPS COVID-19 Reopening Page.

To date, eMed has distributed millions of rapid antigen tests through individual sales and partnerships with school districts, states, nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals across the country.

eMed is committed to delivering affordable, on-demand access to verified diagnostic testing and services. At $25 each, the BinaxNOW™ Home Test available for sale at eMed.com and in select local pharmacies, is the most affordable third-party verified at-home rapid test option currently available on the market.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

