eMed Partners With Thrive Global to Deliver an Integrated End-to-End Obesity Care Program

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed Population Health, Inc. , the leading platform for employer-sponsored preemptive health management, today announced a new partnership with Thrive Global to deliver an innovative, end-to-end obesity care program for employers.

Available today, this partnership takes eMed's integrated, digital-first clinical platform for GLP-1 and GIP medication management and combines it with Thrive Global's behavior change and lifestyle technology to deliver a truly comprehensive solution.

"Access to affordable GLP-1s is just the start. Our partnership fuses science and support, bringing together breakthrough medications, real-time coaching, and data-driven behavior change. It's where clinical precision meets human motivation. The power of this partnership is that it creates outcomes and enables acceleration toward better health results, stronger engagement, and measurable impact. Together, we become something much bigger and accelerate better health outcomes. There is nothing more important," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed.

"We know our daily behaviors — food, movement, sleep, stress management and connection — have a huge impact both on preventing chronic diseases and optimizing their treatment," said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "By partnering with eMed and offering our GLP-1 Companion program — which includes digital platform support and personalized recommendations alongside individual and group coaching to help employees develop healthy habits tailored to their GLP-1 journey – we'll be empowering people to help address side effects, increase adherence and improve health outcomes. Through the power of science-backed Microsteps across the five behaviors, we're helping employees achieve sustainable results and ensuring that employers realize the value of their GLP-1 investments."

eMed is transforming population health with an integrated, digital-first platform that unites at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-directed prescribing, and ongoing adherence support. The platform is being adopted globally by employers and payers, establishing a new standard for employee health benefits and public health programs. By expanding its provider network, data intelligence, and behavioral health capabilities, eMed is poised to drive measurable outcomes and lasting impact across populations.

Thrive Global partners with employers and healthcare organizations to help people adopt healthier behaviors, with the goal of driving better health outcomes, engagement, and productivity. Thrive Global's behavior change methodology is grounded in research showing that five daily behaviors — food, movement, sleep, stress management, and connection — are the most powerful drivers of long-term health. Through its signature Microsteps — small, science-backed actions that make it easier to build sustainable habits — Thrive Global helps individuals turn these behaviors into lasting improvements in their health. Thrive's GLP-1 Companion program provides employees with scientifically rigorous, GLP-1–specific guidance across food, movement, sleep, stress management, and connection. The program helps participants improve outcomes through lifestyle interventions such as increasing protein intake, preserving muscle mass, managing fatigue and exhaustion, and strengthening sleep and stress management practices to sustain results throughout the GLP-1 journey and turn these daily behaviors into lasting improvements in health outcomes.

To learn more about this partnership visit thriveglobal.com/integrations/emed.

About eMed

eMed is the world's first end-to-end GLP-1 care platform built on Empathetic AI™. From remote diagnostics and clinician-led prescriptions to adherence coaching and insights, eMed empowers employers to manage population health with accountability and compassion. Learn more at www.eMed.com.

About Thrive Global

Founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016, Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company with the mission to improve productivity and health outcomes—one Microstep at a time. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve wellbeing, performance, and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive's Microsteps—small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity—have been adopted by employees at more than 200 organizations in over 160 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

