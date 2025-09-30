MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed Population Health, Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Dyan Hes as Chief Medical Officer. A board-certified pediatrician and Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM), Dr. Hes will provide executive medical leadership, with a focus on improving outcomes in preemptive care management.

eMed Population Health Appoints Dr. Dyan Hes as Chief Medical Officer

In her role, Dr. Hes will advise clinical, product and technology teams on evidence-based care models, optimizing GLP-1 therapies for diverse patient populations at scale. While strengthening partnerships with business leaders and investors, she will also work to deliver measurable impact by demonstrating the potential reduction in medical care costs to employers and insurers.

"Through the addition of Dr. Dyan Hes to the eMed leadership team, we are excited to continue our path as a leader in transforming population health," said eMed Population Health CEO Linda Yaccarino. "Her award-winning work and background in obesity medicine will further eMed's evolution of what employee health benefits and public health programs can look like."

With over 25 years of experience in obesity medicine and pediatrics, Dr. Hes' work will inform the way eMed's solutions can improve adherence, retention and clinical outcomes while managing employer and payer costs.

"We are at a pivotal moment in preemptive care management. eMed's transformational approach is at the forefront of driving what's possible for public health and medicine. We're working to shape a healthier future for all we serve," said Dr. Hes.

A recognized leader in the use of GLP-1 agonists and other innovative weight loss treatments, Dr. Hes is the founder and medical director of Highline Modern Medicine, a concierge private practice serving residents of New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida. Previously, she founded and was medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics, LLC in New York City. She served for eight years as a Director of the ABOM. Dr. Hes is a medical correspondent for multiple media outlets, including CBS, Fox News, NewsNation and more.

eMed is transforming population health with an integrated, digital-first platform that unites at-home diagnostics, proctor-led screenings, physician-directed prescribing and ongoing adherence support. The platform is being adopted globally by employers and payers, establishing a new standard for employee health benefits and public health programs. By expanding its provider network, data intelligence and behavioral health capabilities, eMed is poised to drive measurable outcomes and lasting impact across populations.

About eMed

eMed is the world's first end-to-end GLP-1 care platform built on Empathetic AI™. From remote diagnostics and clinician-led prescriptions to adherence coaching and insights, eMed empowers employers to manage population health with accountability and compassion. Learn more at www.eMed.com.

SOURCE eMed