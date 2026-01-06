EMED PROVIDES ACCESS TO FDA-APPROVED WEGOVY® PILL THROUGH ITS TRUSTED, CLINICALLY GUIDED MODEL OF CARE

Novo Nordisk names eMed a Novocare® Recognized Care Provider for first and only oral GLP-1 for weight loss

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed Population Health , the leading digital health platform for GLP-1/GIP population health management, today announced it has been named a Novocare Recognized Care Provider delivering access to the newly FDA-approved Wegovy® pill, the first and only oral GLP-1 medication approved for chronic weight management in adults. As a clinically guided platform designed for long-term weight health, eMed continues to reinforce its role as a trusted leader in responsible GLP-1 access, providing structure and adherence in a market often defined by inconsistent results.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2025, Wegovy® pill (oral semaglutide) is a once-daily pill option for people living with obesity or overweight. Through this collaboration with Novo Nordisk, eMed will deliver access to Wegovy® pill within its clinically guided model of care designed to ensure appropriate use, consistent support, and long-term engagement.

"GLP-1s are redefining health but too often, people are handed powerful medications without the structure, accountability, and medical support they deserve," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed. "eMed exists to change that. We deliver GLP-1s the way they were meant to be delivered—through a program designed to drive real, lasting outcomes. Being recognized by Novo Nordisk reinforces what we believe at our core: GLP-1s work best when care, structure, and accountability come first."

"As access to FDA-approved treatments like Wegovy® pill expands, it is important that people use them with best-in-class programs that prioritize appropriate use and ongoing support," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "Our partnership with eMed reflects our confidence in their ability to deliver care the right way—combining access and consistent medical guidance to drive safe, meaningful, and sustained use."

Through eMed, members can access Wegovy® pill, providing an effective, non-injectable option that fits more easily into daily routines without compromising results. In a clinical study conducted by Novo Nordisk, results showed that patients who remained on treatment and took Wegovy® pill once daily along with a reduced calorie diet and exercise achieved an average weight loss of approximately 17%.

At the heart of eMed's approach is a commitment to structured, clinically guided care that drives lasting results. Access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications like Wegovy® pill is only the first step. By combining medication with personalized clinical oversight, adherence support, and a single, coordinated care pathway, eMed ensures members get the guidance and continuity they need to stay on track. In fact, evidence shows that members who remain engaged with eMed's program achieve more than 90% adherence—far exceeding industry norms—while 99% see an improvement in at least one biomarker in just six months.

About eMed Population Health

eMed Population Health is the premier employer platform for clinically supervised GLP-1/GIP management. For employers, eMed controls GLP-1 demand and healthcare costs by confirming medical eligibility and guiding appropriate prescribing through a single care pathway that strengthens workforce health and eliminates fragmented care. For members, eMed provides structured clinical support that promotes long-term adherence, currently exceeding 90%. In a landscape marked by disconnected providers, cash-pay shortcuts, and inconsistent oversight, eMed offers a trusted, guided approach to GLP-1 care, one that prioritizes long-term health over short-term access. In addition to its employer platform, eMed also offers a direct-to-consumer experience for individuals seeking structured, clinically supported weight management. For more information, visit eMed.com .

SOURCE eMed Population Health