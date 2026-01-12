TOM BRADY NAMED CHIEF WELLNESS OFFICER OF EMED

Sports icon partners with leading population health program to advance preventive employee healthcare

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed Population Health , the leading digital health platform for clinically supervised population health management, including GLP-1/GIP therapies, today announced that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been appointed Chief Wellness Officer. The appointment reflects a shared commitment to advancing medically guided GLP-1 care grounded in science, adherence, and measurable financial impact, setting a new standard for next-generation workforce care.

Brady brings a long-standing dedication to performance, longevity, and evidence-based health. In his role as Chief Wellness Officer, Brady will partner with eMed to raise awareness of a more accountable approach for employers to offer medically supervised population health benefits, including GLP-1 therapies, emphasizing the importance of eMed's medical oversight and its ability to drive long-term health outcomes.

"High-quality medical care should be accessible and delivered responsibly with decisions grounded in medical evidence and individual needs," said Brady. "At eMed, the focus is improving population health at scale by delivering best-in-class GLP-1 care to workforce populations. These medications can be truly game-changing but only when paired with the right clinical guidance and ongoing support to protect long-term health."

Brady's appointment comes as the industry enters a new phase of growth, with expanded access to oral GLP-1 options poised to significantly increase demand.

"GLP-1s are triggering a generational shift in healthcare and there's no turning back," said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed. "Their adoption is one of the most urgent challenges employers face today, and the need for smarter, more disciplined care around these medications has never been greater. With Tom, we are accelerating our mission to offer a differentiated solution for the future of workplace health."

eMed leads the market with a clinically managed program that achieves more than 90% adherence among members—far exceeding industry norms. In clinical evaluations, employees participating in eMed's program experienced an average weight loss of 21 lbs, with 99% seeing an improvement in at least one biomarker in just six months.

Trusted by leading employers, eMed serves as a strategic partner to organizations navigating rising GLP-1 demand.

"GLP-1 medications have been used in medicine for more than two decades and the data is clear: they help protect the heart, reduce inflammation, and may even support brain health and healthy aging," said Dr. Dyan Hes, Chief Medical Officer of eMed. "These are not cosmetic drugs. With the right medical guidance, they can help prevent serious health issues and support healthier aging."

Unlike unmanaged programs, where adherence often falls as low as 35% and drug costs escalate, eMed's program combines clinician-led evaluation and prescribing; precision dosing and side-effect management; biomarker testing through an at-home blood collection device; digital progress tracking and real-time coaching; and accountability to deliver a fully integrated model of care. This adherence-first, clinically structured model drives significantly stronger health outcomes and delivers up to 3X ROI compared to unmanaged GLP-1 plans by year three.

This foundation is central to eMed's success: GLP-1s must be delivered responsibly and in partnership with employers who want safer and more effective population health solutions.

About eMed Population Health

eMed Population Health is the premier employer platform for clinically supervised GLP-1/GIP management. For employers, eMed controls GLP-1 demand and healthcare costs by confirming medical eligibility and guiding appropriate prescribing through a single care pathway that strengthens workforce health and eliminates fragmented care. For members, eMed provides structured clinical support that promotes long-term adherence, currently exceeding 90%. In a landscape marked by disconnected providers, cash-pay shortcuts, and inconsistent oversight, eMed offers a trusted, guided approach to GLP-1 care, one that prioritizes long-term health over short-term access. In addition to its employer platform, eMed also offers a direct-to-consumer experience for individuals seeking structured, clinically supported weight management. For more information, visit eMed.com .

About Tom Brady

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time, celebrated for his unmatched focus, discipline, and sustained excellence. A seven-time Super Bowl champion, he holds the record for the most titles by a quarterback and has made 10 Super Bowl appearances and 18 division titles, earning him a place among the greatest competitors in sports history. Brady has since built a legacy as an entrepreneur, broadcaster, author, and philanthropist, currently serving as lead analyst for FOX Sports' NFL broadcast.

