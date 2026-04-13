EMEET Launches C960 Ultra: A 4K Webcam Built on the Million-Selling Series

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET today announced the launch of the EMEET C960 Ultra, the latest addition to its C960 lineup, a series that has achieved over 2 million units sold worldwide. Designed for professionals, streamers, and content creators, the C960 Ultra builds on this proven foundation with upgraded imaging performance and a refined, minimalist design.

EMEET Launches C960 Ultra C960 Ultra: A 4K Webcam

What's new about the EMEET C960 Ultra?

At the heart of the C960 Ultra is a Sony 1/1.5" large-format image sensor, paired with 4K ultra-high-definition video and fast, precise PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus). This advanced imaging system enables sharper detail, faster focusing, and more stable performance across dynamic environments, making it well-suited for professional video communication, live streaming, and content production.

Beyond imaging performance, the C960 Ultra features a premium aluminum alloy body with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. The refined design not only enhances durability and heat disspation but also aligns with modern workspace setups, offering a professional on-camera presence for users who value both performance and appearance.

Combined with EMEET's AI imaging capabilities, the C960 Ultra delivers intelligent image optimization, including balanced exposure and natural color reproduction under varying lighting conditions. This allows users to maintain consistent visual quality without complex manual adjustments.

About EMEET

EMEET has evolved from a leading audio and video conferencing hardware brand into an AI imaging brand dedicated to empowering live streaming and video creation worldwide, aming to unlock new possibilities in visual communication and content creation by making AI imaging more accessible, more human-centered, and more deeply integrated into everyday workflows. By combining intelligent imaging algorithms with thoughtfully designed hardware and flexible software tools, EMEET is also committed to building a creator-focused ecosystem from scripting, shooting, editing, polishing and publishing that reduces technical complexity and empowers users to focus on storytelling, communication, and creativity.

Contact:

Company Name: EMEET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Contact Person: Amy Lyu

Email: [email protected]

+1 866 312 3636

Website: emeet.com

SOURCE EMEET