EMEET Launches PIXY Wireless: A True Wireless 4K PTZ Streaming Camera

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET today announced the launch of the EMEET PIXY Wireless, an upgraded wireless version of the EMEET PIXY designed to extend content creation beyond traditional indoor setups. With enhanced mobility and intelligent features, PIXY Wireless enables creators to capture high-quality video across both indoor and outdoor environments.

True Wireless Freedom

EMEET PIXY Wireless, a true wireless AI PTZ streaming camera EMEET PIXY Wireless overview

Building on the foundation of PIXY, the PIXY Wireless introduces seamless wireless connectivity, freeing users from cables and fixed setups. This flexibility allows creators, streamers, and professionals to move naturally while maintaining stable video performance, making it ideal for dynamic shooting scenarios, live streaming, and on-the-go content creation.

Designed for Flexible Content Creation

At the core of PIXY Wireless is EMEET's AI tracking technology, which keeps subjects in focus with smooth, real-time tracking. Combined with 4K UHD video and HDR, the camera delivers sharp, stable visuals even in changing environments, ensuring a professional output across a wide range of use cases.

To further support modern creators, PIXY Wireless enables wireless multi-camera setups, allowing users to manage multiple angles with greater ease and flexibility. With one-click multi-platform streaming, creators can broadcast simultaneously across different platforms, simplifying workflows and expanding audience reach.

Designed for extended use, PIXY Wireless offers up to 8 hours of battery life, providing reliable performance for long streaming sessions, outdoor shoots, and event coverage without interruption.

About EMEET

EMEET has evolved from a leading audio and video conferencing hardware brand into an AI imaging brand dedicated to empowering live streaming and video creation worldwide, aiming to unlock new possibilities in visual communication and content creation by making AI imaging more accessible, more human-centered, and more deeply integrated into everyday workflows. By combining intelligent imaging algorithms with thoughtfully designed hardware and flexible software tools, EMEET is also committed to building a creator-focused ecosystem from scripting, shooting, editing, polishing and publishing that reduces technical complexity and empowers users to focus on storytelling, communication, and creativity.

Contact:

Company Name: EMEET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Contact Person: Amy Lyu

Email: [email protected]

+1 866 312 3636

Website: emeet.com

SOURCE EMEET