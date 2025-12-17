EMEET Ranks Top 2 Globally with 23% Webcam Market Share

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET, a leading AI imaging brand, has achieved a major milestone, capturing 23% of the webcam market and ranking Top 2, while also being named Amazon Business Brand of the Year.

A Major Milestone of Global Recognition

According to the latest IndexBox global market study , EMEET has become one of the leading webcam brands worldwide, capturing about 23% of the market. The report highlights EMEET's rapid rise and confirms its position as the No.2 global player, underscoring strong recognition of its imaging technology and sustained momentum in AI imaging.

EMEET was also recently named "Amazon Business Brand of the Year" at the Amazon Global Selling Seller Conference, recognizing its excellence in brand building, product quality, market growth, and innovation.

About EMEET: How has EMEET Evolved into an AI Imaging Leader

Since 2016, EMEET has steadily evolved—from building its audio-video foundations to becoming a leader in AI imaging. This journey can be traced across three key stages:

Period Strategic Focus Key Results and Milestones 2016-

2019 Foundation in A/V

Technology From 2016 to 2019, EMEET focused on

establishing its core strength in audio and

video technology. During these early years, the

company built essential capabilities in acoustic

algorithms, imaging stability, and hardware

design—laying the groundwork for its later

consumer and creator product lines. 2020-

2023 Rapid Growth and

Planning for Content

Creation Toolchain Between 2020 and 2023, EMEET entered a

period of rapid growth. Its webcams repeatedly

topped Amazon Best Seller rankings across

major markets, solidifying the brand's global

foothold. EMEET also expanded beyond

conferencing into the content creation and

livestreaming space, supported by continuous

advancements in imaging algorithms and

product innovation. 2024-

Now Advancing into AI

Imaging Since 2024, EMEET has accelerated its

transition into AI imaging, completing a

comprehensive upgrade to 4K imaging and

introduced the EMEET PIXY, a dual-camera AI

PTZ webcam, recognized globally for both

design and innovation. Guided by the mission of accessible innovation,

EMEET is now focused on building a new

generation of AI-powered productivity tools that

integrate hardware and software seamlessly.

The company is developing an end-to-end

creative toolchain—from scripting, shooting to

editing, polishing and publishing—aimed at

lowering the barriers to professional content

creation and empowering creators to work

more efficiently and express ideas more freely.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMEET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Contact Person: Amy Lyu

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 866 312 3636

Website: emeet.com

