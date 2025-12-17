EMEET Ranks Top 2 Globally with 23% Webcam Market Share
HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET, a leading AI imaging brand, has achieved a major milestone, capturing 23% of the webcam market and ranking Top 2, while also being named Amazon Business Brand of the Year.
A Major Milestone of Global Recognition
According to the latest IndexBox global market study , EMEET has become one of the leading webcam brands worldwide, capturing about 23% of the market. The report highlights EMEET's rapid rise and confirms its position as the No.2 global player, underscoring strong recognition of its imaging technology and sustained momentum in AI imaging.
EMEET was also recently named "Amazon Business Brand of the Year" at the Amazon Global Selling Seller Conference, recognizing its excellence in brand building, product quality, market growth, and innovation.
About EMEET: How has EMEET Evolved into an AI Imaging Leader
Since 2016, EMEET has steadily evolved—from building its audio-video foundations to becoming a leader in AI imaging. This journey can be traced across three key stages:
|
Period
|
Strategic Focus
|
Key Results and Milestones
|
2016-
|
Foundation in A/V
|
From 2016 to 2019, EMEET focused on
|
2020-
|
Rapid Growth and
|
Between 2020 and 2023, EMEET entered a
|
2024-
|
Advancing into AI
|
Since 2024, EMEET has accelerated its
Guided by the mission of accessible innovation,
