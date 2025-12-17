EMEET Ranks Top 2 Globally with 23% Webcam Market Share

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEET, a leading AI imaging brand, has achieved a major milestone, capturing 23% of the webcam market and ranking Top 2, while also being named Amazon Business Brand of the Year.

A Major Milestone of Global Recognition

According to the latest IndexBox global market study , EMEET has become one of the leading webcam brands worldwide, capturing about 23% of the market. The report highlights EMEET's rapid rise and confirms its position as the No.2 global player, underscoring strong recognition of its imaging technology and sustained momentum in AI imaging.

EMEET was also recently named "Amazon Business Brand of the Year" at the Amazon Global Selling Seller Conference, recognizing its excellence in brand building, product quality, market growth, and innovation.

About EMEET: How has EMEET Evolved into an AI Imaging Leader

Since 2016, EMEET has steadily evolved—from building its audio-video foundations to becoming a leader in AI imaging. This journey can be traced across three key stages:

Period

Strategic Focus

Key Results and Milestones

2016-
2019

Foundation in A/V
Technology

From 2016 to 2019, EMEET focused on
establishing its core strength in audio and
video technology. During these early years, the
company built essential capabilities in acoustic
algorithms, imaging stability, and hardware
design—laying the groundwork for its later
consumer and creator product lines.

2020-
2023

Rapid Growth and
Planning for Content
Creation Toolchain

Between 2020 and 2023, EMEET entered a
period of rapid growth. Its webcams repeatedly
topped Amazon Best Seller rankings across
major markets, solidifying the brand's global
foothold. EMEET also expanded beyond
conferencing into the content creation and
livestreaming space, supported by continuous
advancements in imaging algorithms and
product innovation.

2024-
Now

Advancing into AI
Imaging

Since 2024, EMEET has accelerated its
transition into AI imaging, completing a
comprehensive upgrade to 4K imaging and
introduced the EMEET PIXY, a dual-camera AI
PTZ webcam, recognized globally for both
design and innovation.

Guided by the mission of accessible innovation,
EMEET is now focused on building a new
generation of AI-powered productivity tools that
integrate hardware and software seamlessly.
The company is developing an end-to-end
creative toolchain—from scripting, shooting to
editing, polishing and publishing—aimed at
lowering the barriers to professional content
creation and empowering creators to work
more efficiently and express ideas more freely.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMEET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Contact Person: Amy Lyu

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 866 312 3636

Website: emeet.com

