eMeet to Offer New Release Deal for Luna Speakerphone

The Luna speakerphone comes equipped with noise reduction mode so that callers can tune out background noise that may interfere with meetings. The clarity of the speakerphone also allows for conference rooms of up to 270 square feet to still communicate effectively without any interference or confusion.

Mobility

The Luna speakerphone allows callers to control the call from anywhere in the room. This allows for better proximity to other devices such as computers or presentation tools. Moreover, the speakerphone is compatible with commonly used office software, such as Skype and Zoom.

More Inclusivity

A daisy chain cable allows the Luna speakerphone to connect even more people to a meeting. Expanding the pickup space for the call is as simple as cascading two Luna speakerphones with the daisy chain.

