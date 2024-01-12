EMEET's Latest AirFlow Open-Ear Earbuds Offer Exceptional Audio Experience for Both Music and Calls.

News provided by

EMEET

12 Jan, 2024, 23:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the tremendous tech events on earth, CES 2024 is no doubt the place where innovation meets enthusiasm, offering a glimpse of what the future of technology holds as always and surprising techies from all over the world. If "AI" is one of the keywords in the field of technology this year, then "open-ear" is the one when it comes to headphones.

Continue Reading
EMEET AirFlow Wireless Open-Ear Design Earbuds
EMEET AirFlow Wireless Open-Ear Design Earbuds

Open-ear earbuds have gained significant traction in the market with numerous companies launching various types recently. These innovative earbuds have taken the audio industry by storm, providing a unique listening experience that allows users to stay connected to the environment around them while still enjoying high-quality sound. While most of them focus on comfort and sound quality, there seems to be a vacancy in the market, a balancing combination of exceptional sound quality and also a professional call experience. That's why the EMEET AirFlow comes into stage during CES 2024.

Comfortable Fit

With over 2560 types of ear shapes tested, The EMEET AirFlow offers a cmofortable fit for various kinds of ears with the ergonomic earhook design and a skin-friendly coating. Besides, its 8.5 gram lightweight per earbud gives users an insensible touch without obtrusive feelings on ears. Apart from the structural design, EMEET also provides a pair of stabilizer fins, which can be attached to the earbuds and offers an even more secure fit for ears of different shapes and sizes.

The Unique Detachable Mic Boom

The EMEET AirFlow's detachable microphone boom is a game-changing feature that provides crystal clear sound for professional calls. This unique design gives users flexibility to wear this pair of earbuds for varying preferences.

With EMEET's exclusive VoiceCore noise cancelling algorithm that enables dual-channel noise cancellation, EMEET AirFlow can cancel out both the close-end noise when you speak and the far-end noise when the other side of the call speaks, providing mutual benefits for both sides during calls.

A Different Way for Your Hearing Care

Another feature that is worth mentioning of the EMEET AirFlow lies not in the earbuds but in the charging case. Featuring a UV light around the charging contact area, the charging case is able to sterilize commonly seen bacteria breed on the earbuds like colibacillus and staphylococcus aureus to an extent of 99.99%. Of course, EMEET also integrates a hearing protection reminder in the app EMEET TUNE, caring for your hearing in multiple ways.

Powerful Bass Performance

Though EMEET AirFlow focuses more on callling experience, when it comes to the audio performance for listening to music, it still delivers an exceptional performance thanks to the EMEET exclusive HyperBass bass boost algorithm and a 16.2mm dynamic driver.

In Conclusion

Besides the above-mentioned features, EMEET AirFlow also offers an 8-hour play time per fully charged and a 40-hour play time with the charging case for long time usage. With the IPX5 waterproof, it gives exercise enthusiasts another choice of work-out earbuds.

With such competitive features, it's clear that products like EMEET AirFlow is going to make waves in the open-ear earbuds market.

Contact:
Business Cooperation
[email protected] 

SOURCE EMEET

Also from this source

EMEET to Showcase the Work-Life-Balanced Open-Ear Earbuds at CES 2024

EMEET to Showcase the Work-Life-Balanced Open-Ear Earbuds at CES 2024

EMEET, a global leader in video and audio technology, is thrilled to announce that it's all set to unveil its latest open-ear earbuds, the EMEET...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.