eMerge Americas 2018 Closes Out With A Surprise Blockchain Announcement From Armando Christian Perez, AKA Pitbull

"It's been a whirlwind fifth edition of eMerge Americas, with over 15,000 attendees and more than 400 participating companies," said Xavier Gonzalez, CEO of eMerge Americas. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Miami in 2019."

A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM PITBULL

Pitbull, eMerge Americas, and Zeppelin have teamed up for a 1-month coding competition that kicked off on Tuesday. The competition is designed for teams who can use the Ethereum platform to disrupt the current state of the music industry, bringing blockchain and music together. Full details at www.smackathon.co

AND NOW FOR THE WINNERS…

The winner of the Startup Showcase, sponsored by Visa in partnership with Venture Hive, was Xendoo. The winner of the startup showcase fan favorite award, was TidBit. VendyFlo took home the prize from the eMerge Americas Hackathon, a partnership with Wyncode sponsored by Cloudinary, KAIROS, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and VendyFlo was also crowned the winner in the Visa Developer Challenge.

eMerge Americas returns to Miami next year April 29-30. For the latest news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (@eMergeAmericas) and Instagram (@emergeamericas).

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, technology decisionmakers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

