eMerge Americas and Red 6 Join Forces to Host the eMerge Americas 2025 eGov Defense Summit: Pioneering Defense Innovation in the State of Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference + expo shaping the future of tech, is excited to announce its partnership with Red 6 to present the eMerge Americas 2025 eGov Defense Summit. This groundbreaking summit will take place during eMerge Americas 2025, emphasizing Florida's pivotal role as a global hub for defense technology, talent, and innovation.

Red 6, founded in 2018, is revolutionizing the defense training landscape with its creation of the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) and the Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). These cutting-edge systems are the first fully functional outdoor augmented reality solutions that deliver a wide field of view and full color, demonstrably proven in dynamic outdoor settings. They enable both pilots and ground operators to visualize synthetic threats in real-time and are tailored for high-speed environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Red 6 on the 2025 eGov Defense Summit, which underscores Florida's critical role as a global hub for dual use and defense innovation," said Melissa Medina, CEO + President of eMerge Americas. "Through their cutting-edge augmented reality systems, Red 6 is revolutionizing the defense sector on a global level. We look forward to collaborating on multiple fronts and amplifying the future of innovation together."

The summit will unite experts and leaders from various sectors, including government, academia, defense, venture capital, and technology, to discuss the emerging technologies in defense operations and training. Panels and discussions will focus on the future of defense technology, practical applications, and how to foster synergies between public and private sectors.

"Joining forces with eMerge Americas amplifies our commitment to driving technology innovation in the defense sector, particularly in the State of Florida," said Daniel Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder, of Red 6. "Our systems empower military operators by bridging the gap between virtual and real-world scenarios, making training more effective and relevant to the challenges they face in the field."

As one of the significant attractions of eMerge Americas, the eGov Summit will focus on advancing dual-use technologies that benefit both defense and civilian sectors, showcasing a collaborative environment where innovation can thrive.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

About Red 6

Founded in 2018, Red 6 is at the forefront of integrating augmented reality into defense training with its innovative systems ATARS and ARCADE. Their solutions enable military personnel to visualize synthetic threats in real-time, transforming the way training is conducted and enhancing operational readiness.

