eMerge Americas Announces 2020 Conference Keynote Lineup

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier technology event connecting the Americas, announced the keynote lineup for its upcoming seventh annual conference in Miami Beach, FL, on March 30-31, 2020.

"Capitalizing on the momentum of a transformational year for our ecosystem, we're convening world-class innovators, thought-leaders, government officials, and investors to take actionable steps on how to leverage our strengths and address the gaps to take Miami to the next level," said Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas. "We're excited to showcase the high-impact entrepreneurial talent from across the Americas - and around the globe - for what will undoubtedly be a transformative experience."

Some of the keynote speakers announced include:

Tony Robbins - Entrepreneur, #1 NY Times bestseller, Life & Business Strategist

- Entrepreneur, #1 NY Times bestseller, Life & Business Strategist Linda Rottenberg - CEO & Cofounder of Endeavor

- CEO & Cofounder of Endeavor Alexis Ohanian - Cofounder of Initialized Capital & Reddit

- Cofounder of Initialized Capital & Reddit Kevin O'Leary - Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, and star of ABC's Shark Tank

Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, and star of ABC's João Doria - Governor of São Paulo, Brazil

- Governor of São Paulo, Holly Rollo - CMO of RSA

- CMO of RSA Mary Grove - Partner at Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund

- Partner at Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund Alexandria Lafci - COO & Cofounder of New Story

- COO & Cofounder of New Story Armando Christian Perez aka Pitbull - Grammy-award winning musician, entrepreneur, and investor

"Throughout the year we engage with burgeoning entrepreneurial communities from across the U.S. and Latin America, having robust conversations with key stakeholders about how to foster innovation and support startup ecosystems," said Melissa Medina, President of eMerge Americas. "The conference is truly a culmination of our year-round programming and initiatives."

For more information or to register to attend the eMerge Americas 2020 conference, visit www.emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier technology event connecting the Americas held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with corporate business executives, government leaders, and entrepreneurs, eMerge Americas is transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. In 2019, eMerge Americas attracted over 16,000 attendees and more than 400 participating companies from over 40 countries. eMerge Americas serves as a catalyst in order to foster innovation and investment in South Florida and Latin America. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. The upcoming eMerge Americas conference is scheduled for March 30-31, 2020. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: www.emergeamericas.com .

