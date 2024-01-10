eMerge Americas Partners with Strangeworks To Debut AI + Quantum Village at 2024 Conference

News provided by

eMerge Americas

10 Jan, 2024, 07:58 ET

The featured program will bring together industry leaders and visionaries to lead thought-provoking discussions about the intersection of AI and quantum technology.

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, announced today the launch of a one-of-a-kind experience at its annual event this April 18-19, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center: the AI + Quantum Village. This interactive pavilion, powered by Strangeworks, an Austin-based quantum computing software company, will highlight the explosive growth in these emerging technologies and their impact in the world we live in.

"We're thrilled to partner with Strangeworks - one of the most cutting-edge quantum technology companies in the world," said Melissa Medina, CEO and President of eMerge Americas. "The intersection of AI and quantum will undoubtedly change the way we work, live, and play. It's an honor, together with Strangeworks, to offer eMerge attendees a front-row seat to the future of innovation."

The AI + Quantum Village will showcase a dedicated stage hosting round-the-clock, thought-provoking discussions that delve into the current landscape and future capabilities of AI and quantum computing along with cutting-edge companies leading the sector. Content topics will highlight emerging frontiers in AI, the intersection of AI and quantum computing, AI for good, the role of AI in cybersecurity, AI and quantum-inspired art and creativity, and policy and regulation. Additional features in the Village include:

  • Unprecedented Networking: Engage with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries shaping the future of AI and quantum technologies.
  • Dynamic Expo Area & interactive exhibits: Experience a physical representation of the AI and quantum ecosystem featuring leading startups, scale-ups, investors, and global organizations.
  • Startup Spotlights: Discover startups pushing boundaries and creating innovative solutions within the AI and quantum realms. Engage with the entrepreneurs driving change and shaping the industry landscape.

"We're excited to partner with eMerge Americas for the launch of the inaugural AI + Quantum Village," said William Hurley, Founder & CEO of Strangeworks. "AI and Quantum technologies are here to stay, and creating opportunities for collaboration, transparency and problem-solving through platforms like eMerge is critical to shaping solutions for the future."

Whurley, as he's known in the industry, will also take center stage as a featured speaker at eMerge Americas to speak about the transformative potential of quantum computing combined with AI. As a strong believer that this fusion could help solve the most pressing problems facing humanity today, Whurley will share his insights on the convergence of these cutting-edge technologies

For opportunities to sponsor or partner with eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com/sponsor or contact our sponsorship team at [email protected]. To learn more about the eMerge Americas AI + Quantum Village, please visit emergeamericas.com.

About eMerge Americas
eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment around the world, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

About Strangeworks
Founded in 2017, Strangeworks is an unconventional computing software company based in Austin, TX. Founded by CEO whurley, Strangeworks is currently making quantum computing accessible by building and delivering tools for software developers and researchers, and systems management for IT Administrators and CIOs. Strangeworks' mission is to revolutionize technology by guiding companies through the confusion and chaos of quantum computing, making it easily accessible to all. To read more about Strangeworks visit: https://strangeworks.com/.

