eMerge Americas, The Hottest Technology Event In The Americas, Is Just Days Away

"I can't wait to welcome everyone to Miami for the eMerge Americas experience," said Xavier Gonzalez, CEO of eMerge Americas. "eMerge Americas has something for everyone—not to mention the powerful connections attendees will make at the event and during the various networking receptions hosted by eMerge Americas and our partners."

BIGGEST HACKATHON IN eMERGE AMERICAS HISTORY

The numbers are in! The 2018 edition of the eMerge Americas Hackathon is the biggest one to date. In partnership with Wyncode Academy, the eMerge Americas Hackathon, is focusing on Miami Resilience and offers participants the chance to win thousands in prizes. The hackathon is sponsored by Cloudinary, Kairos, and Royal Caribbean Ltd.

WELCOME RECEPTION AND HAPPY HOUR

Summit and VIP pass holders are encouraged to join us Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m. for the Welcome Reception at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, sponsored by Cyxtera Technologies, Engel & Völkers, Citibank and Voli 305 Vodka. On Monday, April 23, keep the networking going at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, with happy hour at Bar Collins, open to all attendees, sponsored by Softtek.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America's top business executives, technology decisionmakers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships are forged that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include: Medina Capital, A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information about eMerge Americas, please visit: emergeamericas.com.

